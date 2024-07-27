Capricorn: Today, you will be full of energy and accomplish tasks in half the time it usually takes. The money you've saved for a long time may come in handy today, though spending it could dampen your spirits. You might be concerned about the health of an elderly person. Your sweetheart will miss you terribly all day, so plan a surprise to make it a beautiful day for both of you. It's time to tackle pending problems, and you know you need to start somewhere—think positively and begin your efforts today. Your marriage will go through a wonderful phase today. You may find yourself enjoying television more than usual, but be sure to take special care of your eyes.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Magenta. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

Remedy: For strong family ties, keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in the office.