Capricorn: Your kind nature will bring many happy moments today. Finances will improve later in the day. Children may cause some disappointment at school due to their lack of interest in studies. Your devoted and unquestioning love has a magical, creative power. Make an effort to complete your tasks on time today, remembering that someone at home needs you. Though you often receive jokes about married life on social media, today you'll become emotional when you realize the beautiful truths about your marriage. However, your family members might not listen to you or take your words seriously, which could lead to your anger.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Remedy: Maintain peace and bliss in the family by sprinkling Gangajal in the home.