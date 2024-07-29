Capricorn: Enjoy sheer pleasure as you set out to live life to the fullest. Today, you may make important decisions to strengthen your business, with potential financial help from someone close to you. Avoid being rigid with your family to maintain peace at home. A surprise message will bring you sweet dreams. Work quietly towards your goals and keep your motives private until you succeed. Time moves quickly, so learn to use it wisely and make the most of it. You and your spouse will have a deeply romantic and soulful conversation today.

Lucky Colour: Mustard.

Mustard. Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM.

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Remedy: Enhance your family life by reciting 'ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः' (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.