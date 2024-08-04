Capricorn: Your health remains good. If you have invested in land overseas, you might sell it today at a good price, yielding profits. Despite your efforts, the people you live with may not be very happy with you. It's best to resolve any long-standing quarrels today, as tomorrow might be too late. You may invest more in technology to speed up your work. While your family shares many problems with you today, you might remain preoccupied and choose to spend your spare time doing something you enjoy. Married life can have its challenges, and you may encounter some today.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Remedy: Recite the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak to improve your love life.