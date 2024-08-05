Capricorn: Today, you are expected to enjoy good health. With your well-being in check, you might plan to play with your friends. Profits in business will bring joy to many traders and businesspeople. For some, a new arrival in the family will create moments of celebration and party. A special friend may be there to wipe away your tears. A new partnership looks promising today. Avoid gossiping, as it will waste much of your time. You will find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. For good health, recite "ॐ शुक्राय नमः" (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.