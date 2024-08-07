Capricorn: Expect a rise in family medical expenses. While participating in large groups can be highly entertaining, it may also increase your expenses. It's an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. Control your passion, as it could jeopardize your love affair. You may achieve something impressive at work today. Rituals, hawans, or auspicious ceremonies may be performed at home. Be gentle with each other, as either you or your spouse might get hurt in bed today. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a variegated cloth and keep this bundle with you at all times.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM