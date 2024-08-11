Keonjhar: During a crackdown on cattle smuggling, a man allegedly involved in the offence was critically injured in firing by police at Pithagola under Pandapada police limits in Odisha's Keonjhar district, early this morning.

The accused was identified as Arif Khan.

As per reports, police had received information about three pickup vans transporting cattle illegally from Pithagola to Keonjhar. As the police began to chase the vehicles, the smugglers opened fire on them.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one of the smugglers was hit by two bullets, one in each leg.

The injured smuggler has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident to ascertain the possible involvement of others in the smuggling.