New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday said it will release a set of commemorative postage stamps on Monday to celebrate the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Department of Posts will commemorate postage stamps in the presence of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications & Development of North Eastern Region, and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment.

“Join us on August 5 at 12:00 PM for the release of the commemorative postage stamp celebrating the XXXIII Olympics Paris 2024,” the Department of Posts said on X social media platform.

The event will be further enriched by the presence of distinguished sports icons.

According to the government, the commemorative stamp highlights the spirit of sportsmanship and celebrates the unity of nations as they come together for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The stamp serves as a tribute to the athletes and their dedication, perseverance and excellence in sports.

The event will also highlight the significance of the Olympics and the role of sports in fostering international harmony and cooperation.

The Ministry of Communications said that the release of the stamp will symbolise India’s enthusiasm and support for the Olympics and its athletes.

The Department of Posts has a long-standing tradition of commemorating significant national and international events through the release of special postage stamps.

The government said that this initiative not only celebrates the Olympics but also serves to inspire young athletes and sports enthusiasts across the country.

