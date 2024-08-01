Jharsuguda: A woman from Chhattisgarh was rescued in Odisha's Jharsuguda district today after being swept away in the Mahanadi river for around 60 km. She was identified as Sarojini Ranveer from Purat village.

As per reports, some fishermen found the woman floating in the water body at Palsada ghat in Lakhanpur block of the district and rescued her.

During the rescue, it was noticed that Sarojini was chained with iron shackles on her legs. Locals provided her food and informed the police about the incident.

The circumstances under which she ended up floating in Mahanadi remain unclear. It is suspected that she might be mentally challenged.

Police have started investigation into the incident.