Bhubaneswar: In ongoing searches on properties belonging to Lower Suktel Irrigation Project's Chief Construction Engineer Sunil Kumar Rout, Odisha Vigilance unearthed two more plots in Uttar Pradesh.

The Vigilance sleuths found two more plots acquired outside Odisha in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The plots are located near Vrindaban Chandrodayo Mandir, Chhatikara Road, Mathura.

With this, the number of plots in the name of the 'corrupt' engineer increased to 36 so far.

This apart, the Vigilance found that Rout has paid the premium of Rs 1.86 Crore to various insurance companies. Further, the team ascertained bank deposits of Rs 40.39 lakh. So far, the total bank deposits assessed are over Rs.2.26 Crore.

The Vigilance carried out an enumeration of assets within a farmhouse, which is situated over an approximately 8 acre land area at Saptasajya in Dhenkanal district. The team found a two storeyed residential building, a poultry farm built over 2123 Sqft. area with about 1000 number of country chickens and ducks, a cowshed built over 2550 sqft. area wherein 45 cows and 25 calves were detected, inside the farmhouse.

The valuation of the farmhouse is being made. The team has sought assistance from Veterinary officers in this regard.

On Thursday, the Vigilance teams had unearthed 34 plots belonging to him and his family members in major towns including Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack.

Following assets in name of the official and his family members were unearthed yesterday:

1 triple storeyed building over plot No.90, Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

1 double storeyed building over plot No.494, Nilakantha Nagar, Nayapali, Bhubaneswar.

2-BHK Flat No.002 (ground floor), Block-J, Sikhetra Bhakta Niwas, Dolamandapsahi, Puri.

1-BHK Flat No.C/104, Krishnadhham Apartment, VIP road, Puri.

34 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack & Dhenkanal. Details as under;

a) A piece of land vide plot No.S-4/90, Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

b) A piece of land vide Plot No.852/2041, Khata No.365/890, area of 0.167 decimal, mauza-Mallipada, Bhubaneswar.

c) A piece of land vide Plot No.494 (P), Khata No.478, area of A 1.74 decimal, Nilakantha Nagar, Nayapali, Bhubaneswar.

d) A piece of land vide Plot No.82, Khata No.177, area of 0.215 decimal, mauza-Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar.

e) A piece of land vide Plot No.94/1939, Khata No.375/40, area of 0.2 decimal, mauza-Dhawan, Bhubaneswar.

f) A piece of land vide plot No.02, Khata No.65/136 of area 0.16529 decimal, mauza-Bahilipada, Pipili, Puri.

g) A piece of land vide plot No.02/869, Khata No.65/410 of area 0.551 decimal, mauza- Bahilipada, Pipili, Puri.

h) A piece of land vide plot No.02/869, Khata No.65/410 of area 0.551 decimal, mauza- Bahilipada, Pipili, Puri.

i) A large patch of land consisting of 19 plots under Khata No.54/33 & 54/31 of area Ac. 4.12 decimal, mauza-Routrapur (Athagarh), Cuttack.

j) A patch of land vide plot No.597/2050, Khata No.08/215 of area Ac. 2.00, mauza-Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

k) A patch of land vide plot No.596, Khata No.08/243 of area Ac. 2.11 decimal, mauza-Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

l) A large patch of land consisting of 4 plots vide plot No.602, 594, 601 & 597/2090 of area Ac.6.71 decimal, mauza-Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

m) A piece of land vide plot No.357/2605, Khata No.08/241 of area 0.11 decimal, mauza-Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings, flats and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Gold 176 gms.

Cash Rs.2,34,120/-

2 Trucks, 2 benami four wheelers (Hyundai Creta & Mahindra Thar) & 4 two wheelers.

Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are under verification.

The Vigilance teams led by two Additional SPs, 8 DSPs, 6 Inspectors, 10 ASIs and other supporting staff carried out searches at 9 places in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Angul, Cuttack and Balangir on allegation of possession of dispropertonate assets by the Chief Construction Engineer Sunil Kumar Rout on Thursday morning.

On the strentgh of search warrant issued by the Vigilance Special Judge Court in Bhubaneswar, the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police searched the accused's triple storeyed building at Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar, double storued building at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, one flat at VIP Road in Puri, flat at Grand Road in Puri, his parental house at Gurudijhatia in Cuttack, his son's house at Kishore Nagar in Angul, his relative's house at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, his residence at Balangir and his office chamber at Balangir.