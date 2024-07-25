Bhubaneswar: Chief Construction Engineer of Lower Suktel irrigation project in Balangir district fell in Odisha Vigilance net for allegedly possessing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

During searches at multiple locations in Bhubaneswar city and four districts -- Puri, Angul, Cuttack and Balangir -- the Vigilance sleuths unearthed 34 plots, multistorey buildings, two flats, two benami luxury vehicles and 176 gm gold among assets belonging to Sunil Kumar Rout, the Chief Construction Engineer.

Following assets in name of the official and his family members have been unearthed so far:

1 triple storeyed building over plot No.90, Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

1 double storeyed building over plot No.494, Nilakantha Nagar, Nayapali, Bhubaneswar.

2-BHK Flat No.002 (ground floor), Block-J, Sikhetra Bhakta Niwas, Dolamandapsahi, Puri.

1-BHK Flat No.C/104, Krishnadhham Apartment, VIP road, Puri.

34 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack & Dhenkanal. Details as under;

a) A piece of land vide plot No.S-4/90, Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

b) A piece of land vide Plot No.852/2041, Khata No.365/890, area of 0.167 decimal, mauza-Mallipada, Bhubaneswar.

c) A piece of land vide Plot No.494 (P), Khata No.478, area of A 1.74 decimal, Nilakantha Nagar, Nayapali, Bhubaneswar.

d) A piece of land vide Plot No.82, Khata No.177, area of 0.215 decimal, mauza-Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar.

e) A piece of land vide Plot No.94/1939, Khata No.375/40, area of 0.2 decimal, mauza-Dhawan, Bhubaneswar.

f) A piece of land vide plot No.02, Khata No.65/136 of area 0.16529 decimal, mauza-Bahilipada, Pipili, Puri.

g) A piece of land vide plot No.02/869, Khata No.65/410 of area 0.551 decimal, mauza- Bahilipada, Pipili, Puri.

h) A piece of land vide plot No.02/869, Khata No.65/410 of area 0.551 decimal, mauza- Bahilipada, Pipili, Puri.

i) A large patch of land consisting of 19 plots under Khata No.54/33 & 54/31 of area Ac. 4.12 decimal, mauza-Routrapur (Athagarh), Cuttack.

j) A patch of land vide plot No.597/2050, Khata No.08/215 of area Ac. 2.00, mauza-Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

k) A patch of land vide plot No.596, Khata No.08/243 of area Ac. 2.11 decimal, mauza-Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

l) A large patch of land consisting of 4 plots vide plot No.602, 594, 601 & 597/2090 of area Ac.6.71 decimal, mauza-Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

m) A piece of land vide plot No.357/2605, Khata No.08/241 of area 0.11 decimal, mauza-Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings, flats and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Gold 176 gms.

Cash Rs.2,34,120/-

2 Trucks, 2 benami four wheelers (Hyundai Creta & Mahindra Thar) & 4 two wheelers.

Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are under verification.

The Vigilance teams led by two Additional SPs, 8 DSPs, 6 Inspectors, 10 ASIs and other supporting staff carried out searches at 9 places in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Angul, Cuttack and Balangir on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by the Chief Construction Engineer Sunil Kumar Rout today morning.

On the strength of search warrant issued by the Vigilance Special Judge Court in Bhubaneswar, the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police searched the accused's triple storeyed building at Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar, double storyed building at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, one flat at VIP Road in Puri, flat at Grand Road in Puri, his parental house at Gurudijhatia in Cuttack, his son's house at Kishore Nagar in Angul, his relative's house at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, his residence at Balangir and his office chamber at Balangir.

Till the last report came in, the searches were underway.