Balasore: A chief construction engineer fell in the Odisha Vigilance net for allegedly possessing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

During searches, the vigilance officials unearthed 85 plots valued over Rs 2 crore, Rs 11,70,980 cash and gold ornaments belonging to Pravas Kumar Pradhan, the Chief Construction Engineer, Anandapur Barrage Division, Salapada, Keonjhar.

Following assets have been unearthed:

1. One five storeyed building with area approx. 12,500 sqft located at Jaleswar .

2. One newly constructed RCC roofed building with boundary wall and market complex spread over approx 5650 sqft at Gobara Ghat, Jaleswar, Balasore.

3. Cash Rs.11,70,980/-

4. Gold approx. 218 gms including one gold biscuit.

5. Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are being ascertained.

6. 85 plots, of which 80 plots in Jaleswar, 4 plots in Delanga Puri, and 1 plot in Sunakania, West Bengal.

DETAIL LIST OF 85 NOS OF PLOTS

SL Khata No. Plot No. Mouza Area in acre Name of Registration Office 1. 1232/711 2012/3010/5096 Kumbhiragadi-180 0.01 Jaleswarpur 2. 1365/323 4313 Gobarghata-1 0.1 Jaleswar 3. 1365/323 4313/5325 Gobarghata-1 0.32 4. 1365/337 4311 Gobarghata-1 0.38 5. 1365/2054 2094 Gobarghata-1 0.26 -do- 6. 297 4874 Gobarghata-1 0.065 -do- 7. 125/184 106/419 Sasanbhog 0.50 -do- 8. 125/185 106 Sasanbhog 0.46 -do- 9. 142 569 Abdulpur 0.66 Balasore 10. 1027 2009 Kumbhiragadi -180 4.28 Jaleswarpur 11. 1027 2010 Kumbhiragadi -180 0.93 12. 1027 2008 Kumbhiragadi -180 0.22 13. 1027 1309 Kumbhiragadi -180 2.03 -do- 14. 1232/710 2012/3010/ 5095 Kumbhiragadi -180 0.01 -do- 15. 1232/801 2012/3010 Kumbhiragadi -180 0.01 -do- 16. 758 99 Santia Unit-2 0.02 Jaleswar 17. 922/1532 78 Santia Unit-2 0.23 -do- 18. 621/356 1507 1508 1507/2636 1508/2637 Olinda-70 0.65 0.12 0.025 0.025 Jaleswar 19. 621/449 1507/2708 1507/2636/2709 1508/2707 1508/2637/2710 Olinda-70 0.0325 0.0125 0.06 0.0125 -do- 20. 207 4873 Gobarghata 0.06 -do- 21. 297 4874 Gobarghata 0.025 -do- 22. 407/1 1122 Panchaghanta 0.01 -do- 23. 289/197 114/1020 114/1034 Deula 0.08 0.05 -do- 24. 1365/2179 4874/7552 4873/7553 Gobarghata 0.0850 -do- 25. 256/238 26 (Gharabari) Sovarampur Unit-3 0.05 Balasore 26. - Sarad -1 purchased on 25.2.2021 Sunakania, West Bengal 0.540 West Bengal 27. 623 1990 Harirajpur 0.22 Delanga, Puri 28. 622 1205 Harirajpur 0.885 -do- 29. 655 1231 Harirajpur 0.82 -do- 30. 594 1987 2004 Harirajpur 0.17 -do- SL Khata No. Plot No. Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office Area in acre 31. 916/1140 2322 Rajpur-18 0.23 32. 96 2329 Rajpur-18 0.91 33. 600 1998 Gobarghata-1 0.10 34. 600 1994 Gobarghata-1 0.22 35. 916/1261 2326 Rajpur-18 0.39 36. 61 1506 Olinda-70 0.21 37. 1365/1840 4864/1574 Gobarghata-1 0.35 38. 1365/1839 4864/1573 Gobarghata-1 0.35 39. 1365/1837 4864 Gobarghata-1 0.57 40. 1365/1838 4864/1572 Gobarghata-1 0.35 41. 621/550 1508/2637 Olinda-70 0.025 42. 621/550 1508 Olinda-70 0.120 43. 621/550 1507/2636 Olinda-70 0.025 44. 621/550 1507 Olinda-70 0.065 45. 234 612/951 Laxmannath-10 0.18 46. 234 609/938 Laxmannath-10 0.17 47. 922/1481 137 Santia (NAC)-32 0.47 48. 6 218 Radhanagar-33 0.02 49. 131/106 218/360 Radhanagar-33 0.195 50. 131/107 218/371 Radhanagar-33 0.14 51. 131/90 218/344 Radhanagar-33 0.11 52. 131/174 234 Radhanagar-33 0.20 53. 131/119 218/372 Radhanagar-33 0.14 54. 131/174 234 Radhanagar-33 0.12 55. 42 233 Radhanagar-33 0.24 56. 131/112 135 Radhanagar-33 0.22 57. 131/112 135 Radhanagar-33 0.22 58. 131/112 135 Radhanagar-33 0.22 59. 1365/300 4310 Gobarghat-1 0.30 60. 916/1640 2316 Rajpur Unit-11 0.164 61. 1365/802 4315 Gobarghat-1 0.09 62. 1365/800 4315/6217 Gobarghat-1 0.09 63. 1365/790 4314 Gobarghat-1 0.18 64. 49 535 Birshpur-11 0.66 65. 283/49 595/869 Bartana-222 0.82

SL Khata No. Plot No. Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office Area in acre 66. 922/1705 93/2509 Santia (NAC) -32 0.14 67. 922/1705 94 Santia (NAC) -32 0.11 68. 131/195 183 Radhanagar-33 0.10 69. 922/1705 93 Santia(NAC)-32 0.06 70. 131/197 233 Radhanagar-33 0.21 71. 916/1667 2393 Rajpur-18 0.06 72. 1365/2516 4313/5771 Gobarghata-1 0.26 73. 916/1767 2324 Rajpur-18 0.21 74. 916/1767 2325 Rajpur-18 0.21 75. 637/752 1253 Birishpur-11 0.04 76. 637/830 1042 Birishpur-11 0.36 77. 637/830 1049 Birishpur-11 0.11 78. 637/830 1050 Birishpur-11 0.06 79. 637/830 1051 Birishpur-11 0.23 80. 637/910 1231 Birishpur-11 0.98 81. 637/923 535/3214 Birishpur-11 0.67 82. 637/963 1231/3088 Year-2024 Birishpur-11 0.08 83. 637/750 1251 Dt.18.8.2021 Birishpur-11 0.70

Sl. No. Khata No. Plot No. Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office Area in acre 84. 922/1481 113 Santia (NAC) -32 0.07 85. 637/747 1232 Birishpur-11 0.84

The vigilance revealed that the above plots were purchased by Pradhan in different years in his name as well as in name of his family members. The total registered sale deed value comes to over Rs. 2 crore. However, the actual value is likely to be higher, which is being verified.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings, and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.