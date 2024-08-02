Balasore: A chief construction engineer fell in the Odisha Vigilance net for allegedly possessing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.
During searches, the vigilance officials unearthed 85 plots valued over Rs 2 crore, Rs 11,70,980 cash and gold ornaments belonging to Pravas Kumar Pradhan, the Chief Construction Engineer, Anandapur Barrage Division, Salapada, Keonjhar.
Following assets have been unearthed:
1. One five storeyed building with area approx. 12,500 sqft located at Jaleswar .
2. One newly constructed RCC roofed building with boundary wall and market complex spread over approx 5650 sqft at Gobara Ghat, Jaleswar, Balasore.
3. Cash Rs.11,70,980/-
4. Gold approx. 218 gms including one gold biscuit.
5. Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are being ascertained.
6. 85 plots, of which 80 plots in Jaleswar, 4 plots in Delanga Puri, and 1 plot in Sunakania, West Bengal.
DETAIL LIST OF 85 NOS OF PLOTS
|SL
|Khata No.
|Plot No.
|Mouza
|Area in acre
|Name of Registration Office
|1.
|1232/711
|2012/3010/5096
|Kumbhiragadi-180
|0.01
|Jaleswarpur
|2.
|1365/323
|4313
|Gobarghata-1
|0.1
|Jaleswar
|3.
|1365/323
|4313/5325
|Gobarghata-1
|0.32
|4.
|1365/337
|4311
|Gobarghata-1
|0.38
|5.
|1365/2054
|2094
|Gobarghata-1
|0.26
|-do-
|6.
|297
|4874
|Gobarghata-1
|0.065
|-do-
|7.
|125/184
|106/419
|Sasanbhog
|0.50
|-do-
|8.
|125/185
|106
|Sasanbhog
|0.46
|-do-
|9.
|142
|569
|Abdulpur
|0.66
|Balasore
|10.
|1027
|2009
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|4.28
|Jaleswarpur
|11.
|1027
|2010
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|0.93
|12.
|1027
|2008
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|0.22
|13.
|1027
|1309
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|2.03
|-do-
|14.
|1232/710
|2012/3010/
5095
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|0.01
|-do-
|15.
|1232/801
|2012/3010
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|0.01
|-do-
|16.
|758
|99
|Santia Unit-2
|0.02
|Jaleswar
|17.
|922/1532
|78
|Santia Unit-2
|0.23
|-do-
|18.
|621/356
|1507
1508
1507/2636
1508/2637
|Olinda-70
|0.65
0.12
0.025
0.025
|Jaleswar
|19.
|621/449
|1507/2708
1507/2636/2709
1508/2707
1508/2637/2710
|Olinda-70
|0.0325
0.0125
0.06
0.0125
|-do-
|20.
|207
|4873
|Gobarghata
|0.06
|-do-
|21.
|297
|4874
|Gobarghata
|0.025
|-do-
|22.
|407/1
|1122
|Panchaghanta
|0.01
|-do-
|23.
|289/197
|114/1020
114/1034
|Deula
|0.08
0.05
|-do-
|24.
|1365/2179
|4874/7552
4873/7553
|Gobarghata
|0.0850
|-do-
|25.
|256/238
|26
(Gharabari)
|Sovarampur Unit-3
|0.05
|Balasore
|26.
|-
|Sarad -1 purchased on 25.2.2021
|Sunakania, West Bengal
|0.540
|West Bengal
|27.
|623
|1990
|Harirajpur
|0.22
|Delanga, Puri
|28.
|622
|1205
|Harirajpur
|0.885
|-do-
|29.
|655
|1231
|Harirajpur
|0.82
|-do-
|30.
|594
|1987
2004
|Harirajpur
|0.17
|-do-
|SL
|Khata No.
|Plot No.
|Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office
|Area in acre
|31.
|916/1140
|2322
|Rajpur-18
|0.23
|32.
|96
|2329
|Rajpur-18
|0.91
|33.
|600
|1998
|Gobarghata-1
|0.10
|34.
|600
|1994
|Gobarghata-1
|0.22
|35.
|916/1261
|2326
|Rajpur-18
|0.39
|36.
|61
|1506
|Olinda-70
|0.21
|37.
|1365/1840
|4864/1574
|Gobarghata-1
|0.35
|38.
|1365/1839
|4864/1573
|Gobarghata-1
|0.35
|39.
|1365/1837
|4864
|Gobarghata-1
|0.57
|40.
|1365/1838
|4864/1572
|Gobarghata-1
|0.35
|41.
|621/550
|1508/2637
|Olinda-70
|0.025
|42.
|621/550
|1508
|Olinda-70
|0.120
|43.
|621/550
|1507/2636
|Olinda-70
|0.025
|44.
|621/550
|1507
|Olinda-70
|0.065
|45.
|234
|612/951
|Laxmannath-10
|0.18
|46.
|234
|609/938
|Laxmannath-10
|0.17
|47.
|922/1481
|137
|Santia (NAC)-32
|0.47
|48.
|6
|218
|Radhanagar-33
|0.02
|49.
|131/106
|218/360
|Radhanagar-33
|0.195
|50.
|131/107
|218/371
|Radhanagar-33
|0.14
|51.
|131/90
|218/344
|Radhanagar-33
|0.11
|52.
|131/174
|234
|Radhanagar-33
|0.20
|53.
|131/119
|218/372
|Radhanagar-33
|0.14
|54.
|131/174
|234
|Radhanagar-33
|0.12
|55.
|42
|233
|Radhanagar-33
|0.24
|56.
|131/112
|135
|Radhanagar-33
|0.22
|57.
|131/112
|135
|Radhanagar-33
|0.22
|58.
|131/112
|135
|Radhanagar-33
|0.22
|59.
|1365/300
|4310
|Gobarghat-1
|0.30
|60.
|916/1640
|2316
|Rajpur Unit-11
|0.164
|61.
|1365/802
|4315
|Gobarghat-1
|0.09
|62.
|1365/800
|4315/6217
|Gobarghat-1
|0.09
|63.
|1365/790
|4314
|Gobarghat-1
|0.18
|64.
|49
|535
|Birshpur-11
|0.66
|65.
|283/49
|595/869
|Bartana-222
|0.82
|SL
|Khata No.
|Plot No.
|Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office
|Area in acre
|66.
|922/1705
|93/2509
|Santia (NAC) -32
|0.14
|67.
|922/1705
|94
|Santia (NAC) -32
|0.11
|68.
|131/195
|183
|Radhanagar-33
|0.10
|69.
|922/1705
|93
|Santia(NAC)-32
|0.06
|70.
|131/197
|233
|Radhanagar-33
|0.21
|71.
|916/1667
|2393
|Rajpur-18
|0.06
|72.
|1365/2516
|4313/5771
|Gobarghata-1
|0.26
|73.
|916/1767
|2324
|Rajpur-18
|0.21
|74.
|916/1767
|2325
|Rajpur-18
|0.21
|75.
|637/752
|1253
|Birishpur-11
|0.04
|76.
|637/830
|1042
|Birishpur-11
|0.36
|77.
|637/830
|1049
|Birishpur-11
|0.11
|78.
|637/830
|1050
|Birishpur-11
|0.06
|79.
|637/830
|1051
|Birishpur-11
|0.23
|80.
|637/910
|1231
|Birishpur-11
|0.98
|81.
|637/923
|535/3214
|Birishpur-11
|0.67
|82.
|637/963
|1231/3088
Year-2024
|Birishpur-11
|0.08
|83.
|637/750
|1251
Dt.18.8.2021
|Birishpur-11
|0.70
|Sl. No.
|Khata No.
|Plot No.
|Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office
|Area in acre
|84.
|922/1481
|113
|Santia (NAC) -32
|0.07
|85.
|637/747
|1232
|Birishpur-11
|0.84
The vigilance revealed that the above plots were purchased by Pradhan in different years in his name as well as in name of his family members. The total registered sale deed value comes to over Rs. 2 crore. However, the actual value is likely to be higher, which is being verified.
The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings, and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.