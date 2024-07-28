Bhubaneswar: The driver of a car was arrested today in connection with a hit-and-run case, in which a CISF jawan was critically injured on Saturday evening in Bhubaneswar. Unfortunately, the jawan succumbed while undergoing treatment in Capital Hospital in Unit-6 here, earlier today.

The arrested was identified as Sovan Mahapatra, driver of the car (registration number OD-02 0949).

According to Airfield police sources, the CISF jawan Niranjan Pradhan was on his way from Pokhariput side to join his duty at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) riding a motorcycle when he met with an accident. The speeding car hit him near Kargil Chhak and the driver fled from the spot soon after the road mishap. However, some locals chased the accused Sovan and caught hold of him near Palashpalli bridge. Subsequently, the locals handed over the car driver to the police.

Injured Pradhan was rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment in critical condition. Later, he was shifted to a private health facility in the city after his condition deteriorated.

Airfield police seized the car and motorcycle and launched a detailed probe into the road mishap. Accused Sovan was forwarded to a court later in the day, a senior cop expressed.