Bhubaneswar: Students of Class 12th who registered in 2023 will appear a new exam pattern. As per a decision taken by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), students appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examinations, 2025 will attend the new pattern of question.

The change of exam pattern will be applicable to the students of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.

The regular student having Practical and Project component (70 marks theory & 30 marks practical/8O marks theory & 20 marks project), Integrated Vocational subject (50 marks Theory and 50 marks practical) and Vocational Trade Subject (40 marks Theory and 60 marks practical) will appear in the new question pattern.

The students having non-practical/ non project subjects will appear for Theory 80/40 Marks and Internal 20/10 marks in the exam. The internal marks have been introduced for the students in the non-practical or nor project subjects.

The regular students in Non-practical/Non-project subjects of full marks 80, have to score a minimum of 24 Marks or 30% as pass mark irrespective of their marks obtained in Internal. In Vocational stream where full marks is 40, the candidate has to score a minimum of 12 marks as pass mark irrespective of the marks obtained in Internal.

The Ex-Regular students registered up to the year of 2022 in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams having the subject of practical and project component (70 Marks Theory and 30 marks practical/8O marks Theory and 20 marks project), Vocational, lntegrated Vocational subjects (40 marks Theory and 60 marks practical) and Vocational Trade Subject (30 marks Theory and 70 marks Practical subject) will appear that subject in new question pattern like regular students registered in 2023 for appearing Annual H.S. Examination-2025.

The Ex-regular students (Registered up to 2022) having the subject of Non-Practical and Non-Project subjects including English Compulsory and M.l.L (Language subjects) in full marks 100/50 marks will appear the Annual H.S. Examination-2025 in that non-practical/non-project subject in previous year Question pattern (Full marks 100/501 as like in 2024 Examination question pattern of regular students.