Angul: A Class 9 student was allegedly attacked today with a sharp weapon by a Class 10 student in the government high school in Angul town of this district. The murderous attack was a fallout of past enmity and the junior student became critical in the incident.

The victim student was identified as a resident of Radharaman Pada. The senior student was identified as a resident of Hatishala Pada in the town.

According to a source, the incident occurred at the main gate of the educational institution after the classes were over and the school was about to close. Both the students had previously indulged in altercations over parking of their bicycles inside the school premises.

Things took an ugly turn when the Class 10 student attacked the junior student on his head. The victim collapsed on the ground. Following which, the attacker fled from the spot.

Some other students of the school rescued the victim from a pool of blood and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Angul in critical condition for treatment.

Later, family of the victim student lodged an FIR with the Town police in this connection. Acting on which, police initiated a probe into the allegation, which is underway.