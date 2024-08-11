Bhubaneswar: A Class-VIII girl of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) under Rairangpur block in Mayurbhanj district was allegedly forced to do 200 sit-ups as part of a punishment for incomplete homework recently.

As per the allegation, Nirmala Jena, a Hindi teacher of OAV, Sanmouda in Mayurbhanj, allegedly asked the girl to do 200 sit-ups on August 7 as the latter failed to complete her homework.

Due to the punishment, the girl experienced severe muscle pain and was unable to walk properly.

The victim was rushed to a community health centre (CHC) at Gorumahisani. Later, she was shifted to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital after her condition deteriorated.

The girl’s father lodged a written complaint in this regard with the principal of OAV, Sanmouda. He also informed the incident to Rairangpur Block Education Officer (BEO) and Mayurbhanj District Education Officer (DEO) and sought stern action against the teacher concerned.

“We have served a show-cause notice on the teacher. We will examine the CCTV footage and submit our report to the higher authorities,” said principal Pratap Chandra Behera.

DEO Purna Chandra Sethi said he will probe the allegation and take appropriate action against the guilty.