Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is now on a visit to New Delhi, today held a meeting with the Odisha-cadre officers posted in various ministries and departments of the Union Government.

The meeting was held at Odisha Bhawan in the National Capital. Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister sought cooperation and support from the Odisha-cadre officers for rapid development of the state in various fields.

“The BJP government has initiated process for a Viksit Odisha by 2036, the centenary year of the state’s formation. The next five years are very challenging for us to achieve the goal of a developed Odisha by 2036. The previous government in the state did not do much for the all-round development of Odisha. Today, we met the Odisha-cadre officers and sought their cooperation for a new Odisha in next 12 years,” said the Chief Minister soon after the meeting.

Majhi claimed that the officers have happily expressed their desire to extend all possible cooperation to Odisha government.

“India will be a fully developed country by 2047. We hope that Odisha will be the number one state in the country by then,” added the Chief Minister.