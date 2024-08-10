Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving six vital railway projects worth Rs 15,004 crore in Odisha.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved eight projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs 24,657 crore yesterday.

The eight projects covering 14 Districts in seven states--Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal--will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 km.

With these projects, at least 64 new railway stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to six Aspirational Districts--East Singhbhum, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Rayagada—covering 510 villages with around 40 lakh population.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite, limestone, aluminum powder, granite, ballast and containers.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 143 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation will help achieve climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (32.20 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (0.87 million tonnes) which is equivalent to plantation of 3.5 crore trees.

The new lines sanctioned in Odisha are Gunupur-Theruvali new line (73.62KMs) at a cost of ₹1326 crore in Rayagada district; Junagarh Road-Nabarangpur new line (116.21KMs) at a cost of ₹ 3274 crore in Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts; Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram (via Bhadrachalam) new line (173.61KMs) at a cost of ₹4109 crore in Malkangiri district in Odisha, East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana; Badampahar- Kendujhargarh new line (82.06KMs) at a cost of ₹2107 crore in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts; Bangriposi-Gorumahisani new line (85.60KMs) at a cost of ₹2549 crore in Mayurbhanj district and Buramara – Chakulia new line (59.96KMs) at a cost of ₹1639 crore in Mayurbhanj in Odisha, East Singhbhum in Jharkhand and Jhargram in West Bengal.

Briefing the Media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said all the new projects and ongoing projects in Odisha will be expedited in view of double engine government both in state and in centre. He also said that the hurdles for construction of rail line will now be solved quickly.

These projects are part of Prime Minister’s vision of development from East. Projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore has been planned for railway infrastructural development in Odisha. Till now, projects worth Rs 70,000 crore have already been sanctioned for the state, Vaishnaw said.

The Chief Minister has assured that the state government will take all possible steps for rail infrastructural development in Odisha. He also assured that steps will be taken for early completion of land acquisition work for rail projects.

The Railway Minister today discussed various issues related to the development of rail infrastructure in Odisha with the Chief Minister through videoconference. Members of Parliament (MPs) Naba Charan Majhi (Mayurbhanj), Balabhadra Majhi (Nabarangpur), Anant Nayak (Keonjhar) and Malvika Deo (Kalahandi) were also present on the occasion.