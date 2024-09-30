By Sandhya S. Nayar



“Divine union is possible through self-effort, and is not dependent on theological belief or on the arbitrary will of a Cosmic Dictator.” These profound words of assurance by Yogavatar Sri Sri Lahari Mahasaya were the living testimony of a life dedicated to the above ideal, and not a mere philosophical abstraction.



Shyama Charan Lahiri was born on September 30, 1828; son of an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, venerated in the scriptures as the ‘King of Yogis’. In his boyhood Lahiri Mahasaya received lessons in Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Bengali, French and English. He also made a close study of the Vedas, and listened eagerly to scriptural discussions by learned pandits. Following tradition, the kind, gentle, courageous youth, beloved by all his companions entered holy matrimony with Srimati Kashi Moni in 1846 and observed grihathashram along the lines of Vedic discipline. Four children blessed the union. At the age of 23, in 1851, he was appointed as an accountant in the Military Engineering Department of the British government. His sincerity and dedication spilled over into all aspects of his life, making his unassuming life a masterpiece in not only God’s eyes but in his modest capacity as an office worker.



In the autumn of 1861, in his thirty third year, a pivotal event changed the very course of Lahiri Mahasaya’s hitherto ‘ordinary’ life. It also earmarked a colossal shift in the spiritual axis of humanity. Lahiri Mahasaya was transferred to Ranikhet in the Himalayan foothills. One afternoon during a hike in the Dronagiri mountains he met Mahavatar Babaji, the deathless Himalayan yogi, in a mysterious manner. The Master revealed a cryptic message to the astonished young man that it was he who had silently suggested to the mind of his superior officer that Lahiri Mahasaya be transferred to Ranikhet. “When one feels unity with mankind all minds become transmitting stations through which he can work at will.”



After revealing some unfathomable details about his past life, Babaji initiated the bewildered young man into the lost ancient science of Kriya Yoga. The detailed account of the magical event is eloquently described in Sri Sri Paramahansa Yoganandji’s bestseller spiritual classic ‘Autobiography of a Yogi’ in the chapter, ‘Materialising a Palace in the Himalayas.’ (Yoganandaji’s parents were Lahiri Mahasaya’s disciples, and he himself was blessed in infancy by the Master. Years later Yoganandji took up the mantle of spreading the holy science of Kriya Yoga by establishing Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS) and Self Realization Fellowship (SRF) more than a century ago).



Young Lahiri Mahasaya remained unbrokenly in the bliss of Nirbikalpa samadhi for seven days at the feet of the Master. On the eighth day he beseeched Babaji to allow him to be with him always in those secluded mountains. But his compassionate Master had lofty plans for him. “Your life lies amidst city crowds, serving as an example of the ideal yogi householder…You have been chosen to bring spiritual solace through Kriya Yoga to numerous earnest seekers… From your balanced life, they will understand the liberation is dependent on inner, rather than outer renunciations.”



Thus, Lahari Mahasaya’s harmoniously balanced life became an inspiration for the multitudes. He gave the gift of Kriya Yoga initiation to those of every faith. He also made dauntless efforts to surmount the rigid caste bigotry of his time.

The Yogavatar often encouraged chelas with the words; “Banat, banat, ban jai”… “Striving, striving one day behold the Divine Goal.”

Further info.: yssofindia.org





