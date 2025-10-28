By Dr. Dipti Ranjan Tripathy

Every year, “World Stroke Day” reminds us that stroke is not just a medical emergency—it is a race against time that demands swift action and public awareness. Across India, thousands of families face the sudden trauma of stroke, often unaware of how crucial the first moments are. New data from Apollo Hospital Rourkela shows that when treatment is delivered within the golden hour, patient outcomes improve dramatically.

What is a Stroke?

A stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is interrupted, causing brain cells to die within minutes. Around 85% of strokes are ischemic—caused by blockage of blood vessels—and if detected urgently, many can be reversed with modern treatments called thrombolytic therapy.

Remember BEFAST for quick recognition:

• Balance loss suddenly?

• Eye vision disturbances?

• Face unevenness or drooping?

• Arm weakness or numbness?

• Speech difficulty or slurring?

• Time—call emergency services immediately!

If you observe any of these symptoms, act fast. Delays in reaching the hospital may mean lost opportunity for life-saving interventions.

The Race Against Time: Why Minutes Matter

Research indicates that every minute delay in stroke care leads to nearly 1.9 million neurons lost, setting back the brain by over three weeks in aging. Treatment with clot-busting medicines within 60 minutes—the “door-to-needle” time—lowers mortality and disability by up to 15% compared to slower responses. Implementation of rapid stroke protocols in hospitals reduces in-hospital deaths and improves recovery, a finding echoed in our patient statistics after protocol adoption.

What are the Risk Factors?

Stroke can affect anyone, but certain lifestyle and health factors increase the risk:

• High blood pressure

• Diabetes

• Smoking

• High cholesterol

• Sedentary lifestyle

• Excessive alcohol use

Take charge of your health: maintain regular exercise, eat balanced meals, monitor blood pressure, and avoid tobacco and excess alcohol. Modifying these risk factors can cut your risk of stroke by half.

Why Timely Medical Intervention Is Vital?

Studies highlight that several barriers to rapid stroke care: delays in family decision-making, unknown medication histories, and waiting for test results. Overcoming these requires public preparedness. Know your risks, share your medical details with family, and never waste time during emergencies. If stroke is suspected, immediate hospital transport is essential; modern brain imaging (CT/MRI) and specially trained stroke teams are now available to diagnose and treat strokes faster than ever before.

On this World Stroke Day, Apollo Hospital, Rourkela urges every reader to educate themselves and their loved ones about stroke. Your awareness can save a life—maybe even your own. Join hands with us to spread the word, adopt healthier habits, and respond rapidly to stroke symptoms. Remember, in stroke care: time lost is brain lost.

(Dr. Dipti Ranjan Tripathy is Senior Consultant Neurology, Apollo Hospital, Rourkela)