Journalism and Mass Communication stand as critical pillars of democracy, demanding accuracy, ethical responsibility, neutrality, integrity, and rigorous research. In an era saturated with information, the role of a professional journalist, equipped with verified information and unwavering ethical standards, has never been more crucial. This necessitates specialized training and skill development, making formal education in Journalism and Mass Communication indispensable.

State Universities and the Government of India have responded by introducing specialized Degree and Diploma courses, catering to the increasing demand for skilled media professionals. Notably, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, offers both Degree and Post Graduate Diploma courses, solidifying its position as a premier institution for media education.

A particularly significant opportunity exists for Odia students through the Post Graduate Diploma in Odia Journalism offered at IIMC, Dhenkanal. The course initiated in 2000, this program, celebrating its 25th year, or Silver Jubilee, has consistently produced graduates who have excelled in various media platforms, including newspapers, All India Radio, Doordarshan, community radio, Press Trust of India, Public Relations, news magazines, the Press Information Bureau, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The program's unique focus on Odia journalism ensures that students are well-equipped to contribute to the regional media landscape, addressing the specific needs and nuances of the Odia-speaking audience. IIMC Dhenkanal is the only IIMC campus that provides this unique specialization.

The School of Mass Communication, in general, opens doors to a plethora of career opportunities, allowing individuals to not only secure fulfilling jobs but also build reputable careers. The expansive nature of the field ensures that graduates can find their niche in various sectors.

Job Opportunities in Journalism & Mass Communication (OJ Course) :

· Broadcast Media: All India Radio and Doordarshan continue to be significant employers, offering roles in news anchoring, reporting, program production, and technical operations.

· Print Media: Newspapers, both regional and national, require skilled journalists for reporting, editing, feature writing, and photojournalism.

· Television Channels: The proliferation of television channels has created numerous opportunities for news anchors, reporters, producers, video editors, and content creators.

· Community Radio: Community radio stations play a vital role in local communication, providing platforms for community engagement and development, offering jobs in content creation, program management, and broadcasting.

· Advertisement: The escalating trend of advertising product/service in both Govt. /private sector is giving ample chances to bag a good remuneration.

· Public Relations and Corporate Communication: Government sectors and private corporations increasingly rely on public relations and corporate communication professionals to manage their public image and communication strategies.

· Government and International Organizations: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, UNICEF, and other multinational NGOs seek communication specialists to manage their communication initiatives and public outreach programs.

· Development Sector: State government projects, the National Health Mission, and other development sectors require communication professionals to disseminate information and raise awareness about critical issues.

· Digital Media: The rise of digital media has created a demand for content creators, social media managers, digital journalists, and news portal editors.

· Specialized Journalism: Sports journalism, particularly with platforms like Cricbuzz Odia, offers opportunities for individuals with a passion for sports.

· Visual Communication: Photography and videography are essential components of media, providing career paths in visual storytelling and media production.

· Media Entrepreneurship: The entrepreneurial spirit can flourish in the media industry, with opportunities to start news portals, digital media agencies, and production houses.

· Higher Education and Research: Teaching and research in journalism and mass communication provide avenues for individuals passionate about academia.

· News Agencies: News agencies like Press Trust of India require journalists and editors to gather and disseminate news.

· Social Media: Social media platforms demand professionals who can create and manage engaging content and build online communities.

· Immersive Journalism: Emerging technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are transforming journalism, creating opportunities in immersive storytelling.

To support aspiring journalists, the government provides scholarships in State and Central Universities. IIMC also offers financial assistance through freeships based on merit-cum-poverty and cash awards for outstanding performance in various competitions during the study period.

Why IIMC Dhenkanal?

IIMC Dhenkanal distinguishes itself by providing extensive practical training in its PG Diploma in Odia Journalism program. The curriculum emphasizes hands-on experience in radio and TV assignments, along with a strong focus on development of every student with employability skills. This practical approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the media industry and allied sectors. The dedication to practical application and the unique Odia specialization makes IIMC Dhenkanal a very valuable place to study.