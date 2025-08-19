By Chinmayee Panda

Today's youth grapple with a mental health crisis fueled by social media pressures and academic stress. Economic instability, with rising debt and uncertain job markets, hinders financial independence. Climate anxiety weighs heavily, as many feel powerless about the planet’s future. Social polarization and identity struggles make navigating personal beliefs in a divided world challenging.

Anxiety, depression, and stress are spiking. Social media, academic pressure, and uncertainty about the future weigh heavily. Studies, show teen mental health issues have risen sharply, with 42% of high school students reporting persistent sadness or hopelessness in recent data.

Job markets are tough. Automation, gig economy shifts, and student debt make financial independence feel out of reach. Many struggle to afford housing or save for the future, especially with stagnant wages and rising costs.



On the other side, platforms like Instagram and TikTok amplify pressure to look perfect, live a curated life, or chase clout. This fuels insecurity and FOMO, with studies linking heavy social media use to lower self-esteem and body image issues.



Many young people feel powerless about climate change. Surveys, like one from The Lancet in 2021, found 59% of youth aged 16-25 were very or extremely worried about the planet’s future, impacting their life choices.



Traditional education paths don’t guarantee success anymore. Rapid tech changes mean skills can become obsolete fast, and many feel pressured to pick “safe” careers over passions.

My suggestions to promote accessible mental health support through apps and school counselors to ease anxiety. Encourage offline hobbies and community involvement to counter social media stress. Provide education on actionable climate solutions to channel eco-anxiety into empowerment. Foster open, empathetic dialogue spaces to reduce polarization and build connection.

The writer is an educationist, social worker and a storyteller.

