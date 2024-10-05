By Vivek Pattanayak*

Few years ago, initiated by late Sovan Kanungo, a very well-respected civil servant of the yesteryears, son of Nityananda Kanungo, former Governor of Gujarat and also Bihar, a flurry of exchange of views took place for obliterating the name of Ravenshaw from the University known as the Ravenshaw College for more than a century and now called the Ravenshaw University under a statute.

The main thrust of the argument was that the worst famine of the 19th century in Odisha had taken place during the incumbency of Ravenshaw as the Commissioner of the Odisha Division. It is alleged that due to the negligence of the colonial British administration the people of Odisha suffered immensely with more than million deaths, debilitating hunger and despicable misery. After a lot of hullabaloo on the topic no steam was left in the idea as many quoted the famous Madhusudan Das, generally recognized as the founder of the Odisha province and also Fakir Mohan Senapati, the great literary figure of Odia literature to assert that Ravenshaw was a great admirer of Orissa now known as Odisha, Odia language and Odia people. It was also argued that he had brought Odia language to the forefront in the province replacing Bengali. Further, negligence, it was emphasized, was not attributable to him. Now again after some years the subject has needlessly resurfaced.

Anti-colonial sentiments have emerged in all parts of world from the time the decolonization began after the end of the Second World War although with the American war of independence the process had already begun way back in the eighteenth century, even preceded in Latin America when country after country gained independence from the Spaniards. Interestingly, in spite of bitterness and violence during the American war of independence the English language continues to be the official language of the country although an attempt had been made to make the German as the official language unlike “English Hatao” campaign in India.

Curiously, even in the South and Central America, the Spanish language continues with all its might, and has not been replaced by languages of indigenous civilization of the Incas, Mayans and Aztecs.

The American continent colonized by the Europeans was originally inhabited by the indigenous people like Mohawks, Cree, Micmac, Innuits etc. generally called the “Red Indians” who have their own languages, distinct cultures and varied religious faith as is the case in the Indian sub-continent. For years they were treated with neglect and relegated to the areas known as reservations. In the recent times there is growing awareness among them to assert their culture. Occasional demands for renaming of place have come up in their areas.

Montreal in Canada was known as Hochelaga by the indigenous Mohawks. The place continues to be called Montreal. In Canada, particularly in Quebec, there is tension between the French and the English people leading to two referendums. Although Canada has remained intact as a country, change of names of roads have taken place when there have been occasional tempests caused by sub-nationalism. The prestigious McGill University still retains its original name in spite of high voltage French sentiments.

In South Africa after apartheid regime came down, the iconic Nelson Mandela established a Truth and Reconciliation Commission headed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate, to ease the tension between the races. Transition from the apartheid to democratic society also experienced demands for change of names leading to protesters, court cases bringing in the linguists, historians, and lawyers into picture.

India as it stands as a country has its diversity in terms of language, religion, caste, creed, belief, sect and faith, and ethnicity, and more so due to long history of events. Fact remains that the sub-continent has witnessed migrations and invasions over several millennia leaving marks and imprints at different parts of the geographic entity. What is true of India is equally true of other parts of the world. Harari’s book Homo Sapiens adequately explains how human civilization has evolved.

One cannot wipe out the events of the past no matter what efforts are made. In the Indian context, the constitution, laws, customs, conventions and usages, practices also recognize these differences in various places as reflected particularly in the land tenurial systems. The British rule was preceded by the Moghul, Afghans, Khilji, and Tughluk in greater part of the sub-continent, and so did dynasties of Maurya, Gupta and Kushans etc. which flourished in the vast expanse of land mass known as India. In different parts of the sub-continent there were other rulers like Kharavela under the Chedi dynasty, Yayati Kesari under Kesari dynasty, and Kapilendra deva, Purusottam Deva and Prataprudra Deva, and Narasinghadeva during whose reign the famous Sun Temple was constructed. Some even came from other parts of the geographic entity. They have left their indelible marks in architecture, art, music, dance and culture. It is worth reminding that the constitution also recognized the existence of the people of the Anglo-Indian origin who till recently were represented in the Parliament through nomination process. This reflects the mosaic of the sub-continental civilization.

In independent India, the English Hatao movement had led to the language riots in Madras, now known as Chennai when attempt was made to impose Hindi.

Absorbing all cultures giving respect to differences is the sign of civilizational growth.

Yuval Noah Harari, Professor of History of the University of Jerusalem who in his book Homo Deus acknowledged how he had been influenced by Professor Gupta of India demonstrates the human civilization has grown over time through assimilation.

Recognition of all the marks and events of history is the sign of wisdom in the age of fast changing society influenced by rapidly transcending technology. Ruling governing dispensation anywhere in the world should not be preoccupied by construction of towers in the name of celebrities, changing names of institutions, roads, buildings which reflect the culture of medieval times. The votaries of change of names must recognize that after few years the demand for giving another name can be raised.

The name Leningrad was replaced by St Petersburg which was also known as Petrograd. Incidentally, when the First World War started the Russian sentiment was against retaining the St. Petersburg as it sounded more German and called Petrograd to have a Russian tinge. When the Bolshevik revolution overtook Czarist rule no wonder Leningrad became its name as Stalingrad replaced the name of Tsaritsyn. However, with collapse of the Soviet Union and destalinization the name of the city changed to Volgograd.

The present world has more pressing demands like climate change, elimination of poverty and reduction of inequality, spread of education and preservation of peace rather than changing names.

*The author is a former bureaucrat and held important positions in aviation and power regulatory body. He can be reached through e-mail at [email protected]

