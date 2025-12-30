By Charudutta Panigrahi*

Odisha enters 2026 with a rare opportunity. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected at ₹10.63 lakh crore, with a growth rate of nearly 12%—among the fastest in India. Yet, beneath this headline figure lies a familiar problem: regulatory bottlenecks that choke enterprise, delay projects, and reduce the vibrancy of its startup ecosystem. The solution is clear and urgent: a De-Regulation Cell dedicated to deregulation and compliance reform.

Odia Asmita must evolve beyond nostalgic rhetoric (ad nauseum moralisers) into a living force that empowers the youth to shape Odisha’s future. True pride in identity cannot be sustained by endlessly rehearsing, read repeating and over killing, century-old traditions; it must be anchored in meaningful work, innovation, and reform. Establishing a Regulation (Deregulation) Cell in 2026 would embody this shift—cutting through archaic compliances, liberating entrepreneurial energy, and positioning Odisha as a hub for startups and sectoral growth. Such a move would transform Odia Asmita from a hollow slogan into a dynamic ethos of progress, where cultural pride is inseparable from economic vitality. By aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s reform vision, Odisha can gift itself a new year of renewal—where Asmita is not just remembered, but lived through courage, creativity, and collective advancement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries (Dec 2025), urged states to set up deregulation cells to accelerate reforms and improve ease of living. He reminded the nation that India has boarded the “Reform Express,” powered by its young workforce, and Odisha must seize this moment.

Worldwide, deregulation has been the lever for growth. Bangladesh’s garment sector, after trade simplifications, now contributes over 11% of GDP. India’s telecom deregulation in the 1990s transformed it into the world’s second-largest mobile market. Indonesia’s mining deregulation attracted billions in FDI, boosting exports.

Odisha, with its mineral wealth, fertile plains, and coastline, mirrors these economies. A Deregulation Cell can replicate such success by cutting redundant compliances and speeding approvals.

Odisha’s economy rests on four dominant pillars, each with immense potential waiting to be unlocked through deregulation.

The first and most visible pillar is mines and minerals. Odisha contributes nearly 20 percent of India’s total mineral output, making it one of the country’s richest resource states. Yet, the sector is often slowed by clearance delays and overlapping compliances. A Deregulation Cell could streamline approvals, attract foreign direct investment, and accelerate exports, turning Odisha into a global mineral hub.

The second pillar is agriculture, which remains the backbone of the state, employing close to 60 percent of the population. Despite significant allocations in irrigation and rural support, farmers continue to face challenges in accessing markets and modern technology. Deregulation—particularly through initiatives like AgriStack for smart supply chains and market linkages—can simplify land-use permissions, reduce middlemen, and directly raise farmer incomes.

While these funds and awards highlight Odisha’s rising profile in agriculture, the real challenge lies in deploying resources wisely.

In this way, Odisha can transform recognition into lasting impact, making agriculture not just a sector of survival but a driver of pride and prosperity—an authentic expression of Odia Asmita.

The third pillar is the blue economy, encompassing ports, fisheries, and coastal trade. With a capital outlay of ₹65,012 crore in 2025–26, Odisha has already begun investing in maritime infrastructure. However, logistics bottlenecks and regulatory hurdles limit its potential. A deregulated framework for coastal trade and fisheries could transform Odisha into a maritime hub, boosting exports and employment along its 574.7-kilometer coastline.

Finally, the services sector—including tourism, healthcare, and education—remains underdeveloped compared to its potential. In 2025–26, Odisha allocated ₹41,273 crore to education (3.9% of GSDP) and ₹23,635 crore to health (2.2% of GSDP), signalling intent. Yet, private investment is constrained by licensing complexities and slow PPP approvals. Deregulation here could open doors for world-class universities, hospitals, and tourism ventures, positioning Odisha as a services powerhouse alongside its traditional strengths.

Together, these four pillars—minerals, agriculture, blue economy, and services—form the foundation of Odisha’s economic health. A Deregulation Cell in 2026 would act as the lever to unlock each of them, ensuring that growth is not just projected but realized.

Leading pharma companies in India have begun approaching the Odisha government to adopt specific regions of the state for targeted interventions in child and maternal health. These partnerships aim to deploy innovative healthcare models—combining medical expertise, technology, and community outreach—to address persistent gaps in nutrition, prenatal care, and early childhood development. The state should actively encourage such approaches, as they not only bring private-sector efficiency and resources but also align with Odisha’s broader vision of inclusive growth and social transformation.

Odisha’s startup ecosystem is struggling. Despite policy support, the state has only 3,211 active startups as of 2025. Between Jan–Mar 2025, just 85 new startups were recognized and 26 incubated at O-Hub. Compared to Karnataka or Maharashtra, this is modest. The truth is stark: Odisha’s startup story has been reduced to tokenism.

A Deregulation Cell can change this by streamlining compliance, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and creating a transparent environment for investors. Without it, Odisha risks losing entrepreneurial talent to other states.

PM Modi’s emphasis on human capital, ease of doing business, and next-generation reforms directly resonates with Odisha’s needs. His call for deregulation cells is not abstract—it is a blueprint for states. For Odisha, this must become the single-point agenda in 2026.

Unlocking All Sectors: From mines to services, deregulation will cut red tape and unleash productivity.

Human Capital Development: By reducing compliance burdens, resources can be redirected to skill-building and innovation.

Global Competitiveness: Odisha can position itself as a deregulation-driven hub for minerals, agriculture exports, and maritime trade.

Odisha stands at a crossroads. With strong GSDP growth but weak entrepreneurial momentum, the state risks stagnation if regulatory bottlenecks persist. A Deregulation Cell in 2026 would be the Great New Year gift to ourselves—a bold institutional reform that can revive startups, accelerate sectoral growth, and align Odisha with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

The dawn of 2026 brings Odisha not just a new calendar year, but a new Chief Secretary—an opportunity to demonstrate decisive leadership. This is the moment to break free from Secretariat-led complexities and initiate the Deregulation Cell. Other states are already bracing for reform, and in the age of competing federalism, growth will not wait for those who hesitate. India is growing and will continue to grow; the question is whether Odisha chooses to be part of this momentum or wallow in its past glory.

The new Chief Secretary must convene an inter-departmental meeting immediately in January 2026, followed by the constitution of a Task Force to establish the Deregulation Cell. This is not mere administrative housekeeping—it is the defining act that will shape Odisha’s economic health for the next decade.

Baby steps must begin now, in January itself, because we are racing against time. Delay will mean irrelevance; action will mean transformation.

Odisha’s pride, its Asmita, must be expressed not in outdated slogans but in reforms that unleash the energy of its youth and entrepreneurs. The Deregulation Cell of 2026 can be Odisha’s greatest gift to itself—a gift of freedom, growth, and future prosperity.

The writer is a technocrat. He can be contacted at [email protected]

