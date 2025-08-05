By Dr Soumya Ranjan Panda.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (United Nations, 2021) asserts that “Men and women of full age, without any limitation due to race, nationality, or religion, have the right to marry and to found a family.” Despite this fundamental right, approximately 186 million people globally struggle with infertility, highlighting a critical and often overlooked health issue. According to the World Health Organization (WHO, 2021), infertility is defined as the failure to achieve a clinical pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) has revolutionized human reproduction, offering new hope to those facing infertility. Initially designed to support couples battling infertility, the scope of IVF has significantly broadened to address various medical and genetic conditions, as well as the preservation of fertility for future use. While access to IVF varies dramatically worldwide, it now accounts for over 5% of all births in some European countries where the procedure is more accessible and often covered by insurance. In Australia and New Zealand, this figure reaches 4.1%, while the United States sees 1.9%, and China, 1.7%—all numbers that are on the rise. With infertility affecting around 10% of couples, it is clear that addressing this challenge is essential to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to build the family they desire.

Currently, India experiences a staggering demand for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, with approximately 250,000 to 300,000 procedures performed annually. This reflects a growing recognition of the necessity for assisted reproductive services. The future of the Indian fertility industry looks exceptionally promising, with projections indicating a robust growth rate of 15 to 20% over the next five years. This significant expansion is largely fueled by the alarming rise in sub-fertility cases, which affect around 15% of couples across the country. With approximately 28 million Indian couples grappling with fertility challenges—numbers expected to rise due to sedentary lifestyles, elevated stress levels, obesity, and other medical concerns—IVF is emerging as a vital lifeline for countless families.

Regrettably, infertility has not received the attention it deserves from public health policymakers and government officials. The lack of investment in research and the provision of accessible preventive services, diagnostics, and treatment options is glaring. In times of resource constraints, infertility management often remains a low priority. Coupled with this is a significant lack of awareness among couples regarding the available fertility treatments. It is imperative that we undertake strategic initiatives aimed at raising awareness, improving accessibility, and enhancing affordability of IVF services. By doing so, we can foster a more accepting environment for fertility treatments, ensuring that every couple has the opportunity to realize their dreams of parenthood. The time for action is now!

A large portion of the human population actively participates in procreation, and we are approaching a future where up to 10% of all children may be conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in various regions worldwide. This rapid advancement in scientific and technological developments in reproductive medicine presents a valuable opportunity for both the public and regulatory bodies to contribute to the creation of a robust ethical framework for evaluating emerging technologies. The Indian government has already taken commendable steps by implementing the “ART and Surrogacy Act,” which aims to ensure the ethical application of assisted reproductive techniques. This proactive approach is essential as the landscape of reproductive medicine continues to evolve. Technologies in the field of reproductive medicine, especially IVF, are rapidly transforming and are thus bound to remain fundamentally important to both science and society.

(The author is the Chief IVF Consultant, Imprimis IVF centre, Bhubaneswar.)

