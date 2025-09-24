By Jyoti Ranjan Rout

The consumption of fruits and vegetables contaminated with pesticide residues poses a considerable health hazard to humans. Pesticides, which are frequently employed in farming to safeguard crops, can remain in the environment and accumulate in food items.

These residues are often detected in fruits and vegetables, which form a major part of human diets, particularly in developing nations where farming practices heavily depend on pesticides. Organic and inorganic compounds used as active ingredients in pesticides, particularly organochlorine and organophosphate pesticides, are known for their high toxicity and environmental persistence.

Although some toxic pesticides were banned many years ago, they are still found in agricultural products due to ignorance and/or lack of knowledge. This enduring presence results in both immediate and long-term health impacts, such as asthma, sore throat, eye and skin irritation, cancer, neurological disorders, reproductive problems, and diabetes.

The mechanisms through which pesticides causing serious health impact include interference with the nervous system, endocrine disruption, and potentially leading to cardiotoxicity and neurotoxicity. These chemicals can influence various human organs and systems through different pathways, such as activating nuclear, estrogen, and steroidal receptors.

Moreover, the presence of pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables raises concerns about food quality degradation, affecting taste, aroma, and nutritional value. Acute exposure to pesticides often results in symptoms like headaches and dizziness, while long-term exposure poses more serious risks, including cancer and autoimmune diseases.

To mitigate these risks, it is crucial to promote alternative pest control strategies like Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and the use of bio-pesticides. Raising public awareness and adhering to regulatory measures can help reduce these risks, ensuring food safety while supporting agricultural sustainability.

Precautionary measures to minimise the residual pesticides in diet

The completely avoiding of application pesticide can be difficult, but common people can significantly reduce their exposure through simple precautions in their food handling and purchasing habits. Moreover, to minimize exposure to pesticide residues in food, consumers can adopt various precautionary measures.

Wash and peel: Rinsing fruits and vegetables thoroughly under cold and running water (at least 15 to 20 seconds) can help remove surface-level pesticide residues and dirt. Scrubbing firm produce such as potatoes, apples, and carrots with a clean vegetable brush enhances residue removal. For items with thicker skins, peeling offers an additional layer of protection. In the case of leafy vegetables like cabbage and lettuce, discarding the outer leaves is advisable. However, it is important to recognize that washing may not eliminate all residues, particularly those that are systemic and absorbed into plant tissues.

Diversify of diet: Consuming a wide variety of green vegetables and fresh fruits can reduce the risk of exposure to high levels of a particular pesticide that may be more prevalent in specific types of agricultural practices. This approach also helps in diminishing the risks associated with potential contaminants in a specific food category.

Habit to buy locally sourced/ organic product: Locally grown foods are typically fresher and undergo fewer post-harvest treatments, potentially resulting in lower pesticide application. Purchasing from local farmers can also provide opportunities to learn about the specific farming methods used, offering reassurance about food safety practices. Organic produce is grown without synthetic pesticides. While it can be more expensive, you can prioritize buying organic for the fruits and vegetables.

Proper cooking techniques: Certain cooking methods, such as boiling and steaming, can degrade or reduce pesticide residues in food. Methods such as boiling and steaming may reduce pesticide levels more effectively than other techniques. However, care must be taken as cooked food can sometimes contain concentrated residues if not handled properly.

Trim fat from animal products: Pesticide residues tend to accumulate in the fatty tissues of meat, poultry, and fish. Trimming visible fat prior to cooking can effectively reduce exposure levels.

(The author is an Assistant Professor, School of Biological Sciences, AIPH University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha)

