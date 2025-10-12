By Dr. Partha Sarathi Guru

When we hear about investment, in the first place, the thing that comes to our mind is money or wealth. However, in this context, we are not going to talk about material things rather things that are way more important than this. Something, which is more essential for the young minds of the country, or so to say, the future stakeholders of the country.

Investment is something where we go on adding continuously hoping for a better return after a specified time. For the young minds, investment of time and effort is way more important than anything else in the material world.

However, the modus operandi is somewhat the same as that of investment in mutual funds/SIP, an instrument to which most of us are inclined nowadays. Just like in a mutual fund, where we focus on where to invest, how many units we have accumulated, rather than wondering how much return we are getting on a daily basis and for which we have to invest for a longer period of time patience fully.

Unwavering focus, commitment, dedication and passion are the most reliable tools needed to reach the goal. The result of investing effort and time could not be accessed on a daily basis; rather we need to be patient. Consistent investment of effort and allowing sufficient time to gather larger benefits in the field/domain where we are interested is essential, and finding where to invest should be finalized after doing sufficient research and discussion with experts in that field. Taking help of the elders in the family is also important.

As I said the modus operandi is more or less close to that of investment in mutual fund, where, experts usually suggest exercise at least 10% step up every year to generate a greater wealth; in career endeavour (a virtual mutual fund) as well we need step up (not to scale actually), in this context step up means upgrading ourself in the domain we are in.

A famous proverb in English depicts the same- “When did you sharpen your axe last time?” Competition is important, not necessarily with others, rather at least with ourselves, which will eventually trigger the gun inside to ignite the fire /thirst to learn more. Learning is a never-ending process, and it should not stop. The very moment I know comes to our mind that means it's gone case. The feeling of I know eventually locks all the doors and windows of the learner’s brain.

So, stepping up is essential, may it be in monetary investment to create wealth or investment in a career endeavour. In setting up a goal, we need someone to guide (whoever you feel deems fit), connect to your inner essence and judge your field of interest and/or choice, think of the possibilities in the near future, the resources to make the things instrumental and above all, your perseverance. The most challenging phase that the youngsters are passing through in this technology-driven era is that, lack of patience.

Everybody needs everything at their fingertips. It is the need of the hour that youngsters should be advised to train their brains to keep them on the same track without being impatient. Consistent effort in the right direction in the right way, with a step up indeed, would help you to reach your goal. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in many of his interactions with students, mentioned that “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal." Even after reaching your goal in the same domain for further higher excellence or upliftment in your credential, set another goal, and the whole process continues again. Prosperity is inversely proportional to idleness and directly proportional to perseverance and continual effort.

Unlike in mutual funds, where there is a fund manager to manage your money and in return a lion’s share will be taken by him/her, and a small portion of it comes to you; in this virtual mutual fund, you are the investor as well as the fund manager, and you are the only beneficiary of the whole return. It is pertinent to mention here that a young mind should invest in a virtual mutual fund (career endeavour) as early as possible (at least after class 10th), prior to investing money in mutual funds. Anything we do systematically, gives a good return, whether in SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) or SCP (Systematic Career Plan).

(Dr. Partha Sarathi Guru is a Faculty of Chemistry, Vikash Degree College, Bargarh. He may be reached at [email protected])