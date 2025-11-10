By Charudutta Panigrahi

A City at the Crossroads

Bhubaneswar, once a temple town and now a rising urban star, stands at a critical juncture. As one of India’s fastest-growing Tier-2 cities, it has transformed into a hub for education, IT, tourism, and culture. Yet, its growth is outpacing its governance. Without bold structural reforms, Bhubaneswar risks becoming a victim of its own success—straining under the weight of inadequate infrastructure, fragmented planning, and reactive administration.

The time has come to ask: should Bhubaneswar be granted greater autonomy to manage its own development, growth, and resources? Can we envision a Greater Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri Metropolitan Region governed by a unified, empowered civic authority—one that is agile, accountable, and future-ready?

Growth Without Governance

Bhubaneswar’s urban sprawl is accelerating. Between 2001 and 2011, its population grew by over 30%, and by 2023, the Bhubaneswar Urban Agglomeration had crossed 1.2 million residents. With the adjoining cities of Cuttack and Puri forming a natural economic and cultural corridor, the region is poised to become a megacity. But the cracks are showing:

• Infrastructure Stress: Water supply, sewage, solid waste management, and public transport systems are already under strain. A 2022 report by the Centre for Science and Environment ranked Bhubaneswar low on sustainable urban mobility.

• Fragmented Governance: Multiple agencies—Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), and state departments—operate in silos, leading to duplication, delays, and diluted accountability.

• Investment Bottlenecks: Despite being a Smart City, Bhubaneswar struggles to attract frontier technology firms due to inconsistent urban services, lack of high-quality talent retention infrastructure, and limited global connectivity.

• Environmental Vulnerability: Rapid urbanization has led to the loss of wetlands, green cover, and increased flood risk, especially in low-lying areas between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Also read: Finding Odia Amid Ji, Garba, Kanya Pujan: An Elegy for a Culture which was

The Case for Urban Autonomy

Autonomy is not about secession from the state—it is about subsidiarity: devolving decision-making to the level closest to the citizen. A Greater Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri Metropolitan Region (GBCPMR), governed by a unified and empowered Metropolitan Governance Authority (MGA), could:

• Enable Integrated Planning: A single authority can harmonize land use, transport, housing, and environmental planning across the region.

• Accelerate Infrastructure Delivery: With fiscal and administrative powers, the MGA can fast-track projects, attract private investment, and ensure quality execution.

• Enhance Accountability: A directly elected Mayor or CEO-led governance model ensures clearer lines of responsibility and citizen engagement.

• Foster Innovation: Autonomy allows cities to experiment with policy innovations—be it in mobility, climate resilience, or digital governance—tailored to local needs.

Global and Regional Precedents

Singapore: The City-State Model

Singapore’s transformation from a colonial port to a global metropolis is rooted in its centralized, technocratic urban governance. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Housing Development Board (HDB) operate with autonomy, long-term vision, and data-driven planning. The result: Singapore ranks among the world’s most liveable cities, with 100% access to clean water, 90% home ownership, and a GDP per capita of over $80,000.

Delhi NCR and Mumbai MMRDA

• Delhi: The National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi enjoys partial statehood with its own legislative assembly. While governance overlaps remain, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have demonstrated the power of focused urban institutions.

• Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA): MMRDA coordinates infrastructure and planning across Mumbai and its satellite towns. Its autonomy has enabled large-scale projects like the Mumbai Metro and Trans-Harbour Link.

Hyderabad and Bengaluru

• Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) oversees 7,000 sq. km, integrating 54 mandals. Its Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and IT corridors have made it a magnet for tech giants.

• Bengaluru: The proposed Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill seeks to create multiple municipal corporations under a Metropolitan Commissioner, recognizing the need for decentralized yet coordinated governance.

Other Global Models

• London: The Greater London Authority, led by a directly elected Mayor, oversees transport, policing, and economic development across 32 boroughs.

• Tokyo: The Tokyo Metropolitan Government manages 23 special wards and surrounding cities, with a unified budget and planning authority.

• Seoul: The Seoul Metropolitan Government has pioneered smart city innovations, participatory budgeting, and green urbanism under a strong mayoral system.

The Numbers Speak: Autonomy Drives Growth

• Singapore: Between 1965 and 2020, Singapore’s GDP grew over 100-fold. Its urban planning model is now exported globally.

• Hyderabad: Post-formation of Telangana and focused governance, Hyderabad’s IT exports grew from ₹57,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.83 lakh crore in 2023.

• London: Since the creation of the Greater London Authority in 2000, the city’s GDP has grown by over 70%, with improved transport and housing delivery.

• Seoul: The city’s smart governance initiatives have saved over $1 billion annually in energy and transport costs.

The Way Forward: A Blueprint for Bhubaneswar

1. Legislative Backing: The Odisha government must move a proposal to the Centre under Article 243P-ZE of the Constitution to create a Metropolitan Planning Committee with real powers. Article 243ZE of the Constitution pertains to the Committee for Metropolitan Planning. It is part of Part IXA, which deals with municipalities and urban governance.

2. Unified Governance Body: Merge BMC, BDA, and relevant agencies into a Greater Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri Metropolitan Authority with a directly elected Mayor or CEO.

3. Fiscal Autonomy: Allow the authority to raise municipal bonds, levy local taxes, and retain a share of GST and property tax revenues.

4. Digital and Participatory Governance: Build on Bhubaneswar’s Smart City foundation to implement real-time data dashboards, citizen feedback loops, and AI-driven urban management.

5. Green and Cultural Urbanism: Protect wetlands, heritage zones, and promote sustainable mobility (e.g., cycling corridors, electric buses) to retain Bhubaneswar’s unique identity.

A City of the Future, Governed for the Future

Bhubaneswar is not just a city—it is a civilizational node, a cultural capital, and a crucible of innovation. But without structural reform, it risks becoming another cautionary tale of Indian urbanization. Granting it autonomy is not a luxury—it is a necessity.

A Greater Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri Metropolitan Region, governed with vision, agility, and accountability, can become a model for India’s urban future. It can attract the frontier companies of tomorrow, retain its talent, and offer its citizens a dignified, sustainable, and inclusive urban life.

The time to act is now. Let Bhubaneswar lead the way.

(Charudutta Panigrahi is a thinker and a technocrat. He can be reached at [email protected])