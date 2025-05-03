Autism spectrum disorder is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication. The disorder also includes limited and repetitive patterns of behavior. The term "spectrum" in autism spectrum disorder refers to the wide range of symptoms and severity. Autism’, derived from the Greek word ‘autos’, or ‘self’, refers to someone who ‘lives in a world of his own’. Hence, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects a person’s ability to make sense of the world and relate to other people.

Autism spectrum disorder begins in early childhood and eventually causes problems functioning in society — socially, in school and at work, for example. Often children show symptoms of autism within the first year. A small number of children appear to develop normally in the first year, and then go through a period of regression between 18 and 24 months of age when they develop autism symptoms.

Signs and symptoms

Some children show signs of autism spectrum disorder in early infancy, such as reduced eye contact, lack of response to their name or indifference to caregivers. Other children may develop normally for the first few months or years of life, but then suddenly become withdrawn or aggressive or lose language skills they've already acquired. Signs usually are seen by age 2 years.

Some children with autism spectrum disorder have difficulty learning, and some have signs of lower than normal intelligence. Other children with the disorder have normal to high intelligence — they learn quickly, yet have trouble communicating and applying what they know in everyday life and adjusting to social situations.

Each child with autism spectrum disorder is likely to have a unique pattern of behavior and level of severity — from low functioning to high functioning.

Because of the unique mixture of symptoms in each child, severity can sometimes be difficult to determine. It's generally based on the level of impairments and how they impact the ability to function.

Social communication and interaction skills can be challenging for people with ASD.

Examples of social communication and social interaction characteristics related to ASD can include:

Avoids or does not keep eye contact

Does not respond to name by 9 months of age

Does not show facial expressions such as happy, sad, angry, and surprised by 9 months of age

Does not play simple interactive games like pat-a-cake by 12 months of age

Uses few or no gestures by 12 months of age (for example, doesnot wave goodbye)

Does not share interests with others by 15 months of age (for example, shows you an object that they like)

Does not point to show you something interesting by 18 months of age

Does not notice when others are hurt or upset by 24 months (2 years) of age

Does not notice other children and join them in play by 36 months (3 years) of age

Does not pretend to be something else, like a teacher or superhero, during play by 48 months (4 years) of age

Does not sing, dance, or act for you by 60 months (5 years) of age

Restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests

People with ASD have behaviors or interests that can seem unusual.

These behaviors or interests set ASD apart from conditions defined by problems with social communication and interaction only.

Examples of restricted or repetitive behaviors and interests related to ASD can include:

Lines up toys or other objects and gets upset when order is changed

Repeats words or phrases over and over (called echolalia)

Plays with toys the same way every time

Is focused on parts of objects (for example, wheels)

Gets upset by minor changes

Has obsessive interests

Must follow certain routines

Flaps hands, rocks body, or spins self in circles

Has unusual reactions to the way things sound, smell, taste, look, or feel

Other characteristics:

Most people with ASD have other related characteristics. These might include:

Delayed language skills

Delayed movement skills

Delayed cognitive or learning skills

Hyperactive, impulsive, and/or inattentive behavior

Epilepsy or seizure disorder

Unusual eating and sleeping habits

Gastrointestinal issues (for example, constipation)

Unusual mood or emotional reactions

Anxiety, stress, or excessive worry

Lack of fear or more fear than expected

The Benefits of Occupational Therapy for Individuals with Autism

Occupational therapy for autistic individuals can experience a wealth of benefits that significantly enhance their daily lives. Reports indicate that sensory processing disorder (SPD) affects between 42% and 88% of youth with ASD, underscoring the importance of targeted interventions.

Key advantages of OT include:

Improved Daily Living Skills: Through targeted interventions, individuals acquire vital skills that promote independence, such as dressing themselves, managing mealtime activities, and maintaining personal hygiene. A prospective study highlighted the positive effects of sensory integration and neurodevelopmental treatment on these essential skills.

Enhanced Social Interaction: OT plays a crucial role in fostering effective communication and social skills, enabling young individuals to engage with peers and family members more successfully. This enhancement not only enriches their relationships but also supports their emotional well-being.

Enhanced Self-Regulation: By developing coping strategies to manage emotions and sensory overload, occupational support helps young individuals navigate daily challenges more effectively.

In recent evaluations, improvements in self-regulation were evident, with total ABC scores showing a remarkable increase of 93.9% after five sessions and 90.6% after ten sessions. These statistics reinforce the effectiveness of OT in enhancing selfregulation skills.

Boosted Confidence: As individuals master these new skills, they experience a significant boost in their self-esteem and motivation. This newfound confidence enables them to tackle new challenges and seek greater independence.

These advantages emphasize the crucial role of occupational therapy assistance within the support framework for youth with developmental differences, ultimately enhancing their quality of life. Furthermore, the collaborative approach between occupational therapists and families is vital, as it reinforces therapeutic strategies and creates a robust support network that empowers families to make a meaningful impact on their offspring's progress.

This article has been contributed by Dr Soumyashree Dash.Occupational therapist C(SI), C(CST), C(TLP). Co founder Bridge to Success centre for Child development, Bhubaneswar