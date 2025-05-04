By Charudutta Panigrahi*

In upcoming investment meets, whether in Odisha or beyond, the government must prioritize enterprise interests in culture and creativity as a key agenda. Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a global hub for music, film, and gaming presents a strategic opportunity for Odisha—a call for the state to take a calculated deep dive into the sector. His recent emphasis on the orange economy at WAVES, addressing filmmakers, artists, musicians, and investors, underscores the promise it holds.

Odisha is uniquely positioned to become a leader in this space. With abundant land and infrastructure, a culturally seamless foundation, a relatively less complex bureaucracy, and an innate dexterity among its communities, Odisha offers advantages few other states can match. What is missing is sharp planning and strategic execution. Whether under Odisha 2036 or Viksit Odisha 2047, seasoned industry experts, professionals, and institutions must be included in shaping policy. Innovation will come from practitioners who have risked high stakes in their vocations, careers, and startups—not just theoreticians. The government can document and facilitate plans, but ideas must emerge from doers.

While orange economy and creative economy are closely intertwined, the former highlights economic activities driven by emerging creative industries such as graphics, gaming, and animation. To truly leverage this, Odisha should introduce dedicated budgetary provisions to host and support the national and international screen industry. Tax rebates and cash subsidies—often termed “soft money”—could attract big-budget film productions to the state. Given that OFDC (Odisha Film Development Corporation) has existed for nearly five decades, it is time to critically assess its contribution to Odia cinema and its role in the state's socio-cultural and economic landscape.

To revitalize Odisha's film ecosystem, the government should host an annual international film festival, inviting globally renowned producers. This would enhance film/screen tourism, expose youth to cutting-edge developments in content creation, elements of intellectual property rights (IPR), animation, and global training programs. Odisha’s Film Policy 2019 outlines such possibilities, yet it remains largely underutilized in governance frameworks. Despite over 50 Odia films being produced annually, the industry has stagnated. However, there is immense potential to develop a cost-effective talent pipeline for content creation—a fundamental pillar of the orange economy, which thrives on creativity, culture, and digital innovation.

At WAVES, PM Modi underscored India’s rise as a global powerhouse in film, music, gaming, and digital storytelling, with the sector projected to reach $100 billion by 2036. The question remains—where does Odisha, in 2036, stand in this creative revolution, which not only assures financial stability but also positions itself for exponential growth?

By 2036, Odisha should be able to establish a thriving creative industry generating around half a million jobs across advertising, content creation, and cultural enterprises. It could employ more young people (aged 15-29) than any other sector, with women comprising nearly half the workforce. However, realizing this vision requires both commitment and meticulous execution. A structured transition to digital platforms and greater emphasis on individual content creators is essential. Rapid advancements in digitalization have ushered in streaming services and blockchain-driven creative assets, such as NFTs. Odisha's youth must be sensitized and equipped for this future.

The emergence of new production tools, distribution networks, and the rise of the creator economy are reshaping global trade. The music streaming boom and video-on-demand revolution have birthed new market opportunities. Thanks to accessible digital tools, high-quality content creation is now achievable with minimal financial barriers, opening new revenue streams. The cost of production has significantly dropped, further fuelling innovation in the creator space.

At present, hardly three universities in Odisha mention the creative economy within their economics programs, out of fourteen institutions teaching the subject. Despite its relevance, it remains neither a standalone discipline nor an elective. Even Utkal University of Culture does not explicitly offer it as a dedicated field of study. While courses on Cultural Heritage, Applied Art & Design, and Media Studies touch upon aspects of creative industries, a structured academic framework for the orange economy remains absent. Odisha must elevate art and culture beyond administrative arbitrariness to ensure youth see creative careers as financially viable and socially prestigious. Without such prioritization, many untapped talents risk disappearing into obscurity. The performance of culture institutions like the University of Culture should be apprised regularly so that it would benefit the students and the faculty alike.

PM Modi’s message to the youth— “Dream Big, Tell Your Story”—resonates deeply. However, for young creators to share their narratives, they must first have viable income avenues. The “double engine sarkar” should promote initiatives like WAVES 2025 alongside Skill India Mission and Start-Up India, but funding for creators remains critical. Invest Odisha should dedicate separate tracks for investors interested in creative industries.

A mission-driven blueprint for Odisha’s orange economy, aiming for its 8–10% GDP contribution within a decade, could dramatically reduce reliance on the unsustainable brown economy (mining). It would also lead to a healthier, wealthier, and more engaged youth population. The most pressing concern is not merely physical health but mental well-being and the preservation of Odisha’s rich cultural fabric, which currently faces a precarious future.

Charudutta Panigrahi is an Author and a Futurist. He may be contacted at [email protected]

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in the article are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of Sambad English.