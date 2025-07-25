By Dr Surendra Kumar Mohanty

World IVF Day is observed every year on July 25 to mark the birth of Louise Brown, the world’s first baby born through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in 1978. This groundbreaking medical advancement revolutionized fertility treatment and brought new hope to millions of couples struggling with infertility.

Since then, IVF has helped over 8 million babies come into the world, offering a path to parenthood for those facing reproductive challenges. The day celebrates the progress of reproductive science, honors the doctors and scientists behind the technology, and raises awareness about infertility and available treatment options.

With a vision to make infertility treatment affordable, ethical and transparent our journey as a team began on Utkal Divas (1st April) in 2019, with the mission of becoming the best IVF Centre in Odisha by providing the best services to childless couples at an affordable price.

Odigyn Fertility Care emerges as a beacon of compassion and expertise, offering a sanctuary where dreams of parenthood transform into reality.

Rooted in a commitment to comprehensive care, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering support, the centre stand at the forefront of Fertility Treatment.

World IVF Day reminds us that science, compassion, and persistence can make the impossible—possible.

The author is an Infertility Consultant & Laparoscopic surgeon

