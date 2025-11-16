By Dr Vinyana Dhuburu

Every year on November 17, the world comes together to observe World Prematurity Day—a day dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges faced by babies born too soon and celebrating the strength of these tiny fighters.

Understanding Prematurity

A baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy is considered premature. These newborns may weigh very little, have immature organs, and need extra medical support to survive and grow. While advancements in neonatal care have significantly improved outcomes, prematurity remains a major cause of death and disability in newborns worldwide.

Why Premature Babies Are Special

Premature babies often arrive suddenly, and their first home becomes the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). They face risks like breathing difficulties, feeding problems, infections, and temperature instability.Yet, despite these challenges, these babies show extraordinary resilience. As neonatologists, we see firsthand how even a 900-gram baby can fight bravely and grow into a healthy child. Their journey is nothing short of remarkable.

The Role of Parents

Behind every premature baby is a family that goes through emotional ups and downs—fear, hope, stress, and joy. Parents spend long hours at the NICU, learning how to hold, feed, and care for their fragile newborns.

Their strength and involvement play a critical role in the baby’s recovery. Simple acts like Kangaroo Mother Care, skin-to-skin contact, and breast milk feeding significantly improve outcomes.

How Medical Care Makes a Difference

Modern neonatal care has revolutionized the survival of premature babies. Some key interventions include:

• Gentle ventilation and CPAP support

• NICU infection control

• Thermal care

• Breast milk fortification

• Specialized nutrition

• Developmentally supportive care

• Early detection and management of complications like ROP or BPD

These advancements ensure that more preterm babies survive and thrive than ever before.

The Importance of Awareness

Awareness about prematurity is crucial. Many premature births can be prevented by:

• Good antenatal care

• Managing maternal conditions like hypertension, diabetes, infections

• Timely vaccinations

• Avoiding smoking and alcohol

• Identifying high-risk pregnancies early

Educating families and communities empowers them to seek timely medical help.

A Message of Hope

World Prematurity Day reminds us that every baby—no matter how small—deserves a fighting chance.

To our little warriors: You show us daily that miracles come in the tiniest forms.

To parents: Your love and patience are the heartbeat of the NICU.

To healthcare teams: Your dedication saves lives every day.

Together, we can create a world where every premature baby can have the opportunity to grow, bloom, and shine.

(The writer is a Consultant in Paediatrics & Neonatology)

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in the article are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of Sambad English.