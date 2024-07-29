Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police claimed to have busted a firearms supply syndicate by arresting six persons in this connection along with seizing five live arms and ammunitions. The accused were identified as Rasmiranjan Swain (35) and Utkal Kesari Khuntia (33) of Kendrapara, Krusna Chandra Jena (36) alias Akash and Chiranjibi Jena alias Chiku of Cuttack, Mohammad Samser alias Hama and Sk Ajharuddin alias Aju of Khordha.

In the official release, police said the accused were involved in supply, sale and possession of illegal fire arms for various activities like cattle trading, sand business, extortion, vandalism, etc to create terror for easy money. The head of the syndicate was Swain and Khuntia his close associate. He used to procure firearms from other associates from Munger, Bihar and sell it across Odisha. The gang was active in Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts and used to sell the arms at Rs 45,000-Rs 60,000 each.

Acting on reliable tip-off , police tracked their whereabouts and nabbed them. Three 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistol, one six-round revolver, one single shot fire arm, nine rounds of live ammunitions apart from two two-wheelers were recovered from their possession.

All accused were arrested from Bhubaneswar and Jatani. Other members of the gang have been identified and will be arrested soon, official sources said.