Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has intensified its drive against drunken driving in the Odisha capital here.

The officials of Saheednagar, Capital, Khandagiri, Airfield, Nayapalli, Bharatpur, Badagada, Airport, Infocity, Lingaraj, Nandankanan, Mancheswar, Laxmisagar, Maitri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, Kharvelnagar and two traffic police stations have intensified the ‘Safe City Drive’ to check drunken driving in the city.

The Commissionerate Police has launched the Safe City Drive under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh to reduce anti-social activities and enhance road safety in the capital city.

The police officials seized as many as 69 vehicles, mainly two-wheelers and four-wheelers, during the drive against drunken driving yesterday night.

The cops seized a few luxury vehicles including Mercedes and Mahindra Thar during the drive Saturday night, said the Commissionerate Police in a statement.

At least eight platoons of police personnel were deployed to conduct the drive at 20 vulnerable points in the city.

Criminal cases have been registered against nine heavily drunk drivers. Besides, a recommendation has been sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for suspension of the driving licences of the violators.