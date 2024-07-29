Bhubaneswar: The Congress today moved a breach of privilege notice against Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi in the Assembly over his recent announcement regarding reservation for Agniveers.

Speaker Surama Padhi accepted the notice, prompting a discussion. While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling was reading out the Agniveers-related announcement made by the CM, Opposition members created ruckus during the Zero Hour, disrupting the proceedings of the House.

The announcement of a 10 percent reservation and a 5-year age relaxation for Agniveers sparked uproar from both BJD and Congress legislators.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati questioned the Chief Minister's decision to make the announcement outside the Assembly while it was in session.

Amid pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm.

The CM had announced to provide 10 percent reservation for Agniveers in all uniformed services in Odisha and 5-year age relaxation for them in government jobs in the state.