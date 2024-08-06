Sonepur: In a shocking incident, two siblings, including a police constable, were reportedly killed in gunfire at Chulimala village under Binika police limits in Odisha's Sonepur district today while a service pistol was found near the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Jhankar (30) and Seshadeva Jhankar (28). Manoj was serving as a constable of the district police.

According to reports, Manoj and Seshadeva had gone to a nearby field in the village, this evening. Later, a loud noise originating from the spot was heard by locals. As the villagers rushed to the place, they found Manoj and Seshadeva lying in a pool of blood.

The two were rescued and immediately taken to Binika Community Health Center, where doctors declared them dead.

Though the reason behind the firing was yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that an argument might have led to the extreme action.

As per the locals, Manoj, Seshadeva, and another young man were together before the incident. However, the identity of the third individual remains unknown.

Sonepur SP Yashpratap Shrimal arrived at the scene with a police team. The pistol was recovered from the location, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The police were conducting an investigation into the matter.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the tragic incident.