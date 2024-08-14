Bhubaneswar: The police busted a Naxal camp at Manik Saru hill forest on Kandhamal-Kalahandi border in Odisha following an exchange of fire with the Left-wing extremists today.

The security personnel have found explosives and other items from the Naxal camp, said Odisha Police in a statement.

The cops launched an operation at Manik Saru hill forest under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal in the afternoon after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of a group of Naxals in the area.

During the search operation, the police spotted a few armed Naxals inside a tent in the dense forest. An exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and the extremists.

A group of around four or five extremists, however, managed to escape by taking advantage of the thick forest and low visibility due to heavy rain.

Subsequently, the police came across the Naxal camp and found five big bags and other items inside it.

They opened one among the five bags and found a detonator and other IED instruments. The remaining four bags will be opened with all safety protocols, added the statement.

The cops, meanwhile, have intensified search operations in the area.