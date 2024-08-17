Bhubaneswar: Altogether six persons, including a couple, were killed and 19 others were injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Odisha today.

The deceased have been identified as Laxman Murmu (46) and his wife Sakar Murmu (40) of Baisinga area in Mayurbhanj district, Chakradhar Das (58) of Agarpada and Hemant Barik (28) of Chanbali area in Bhadrak district, Harihar Behera (61) of Bhuban area in Dhenkanal district and Sunakar Maharana (70) of Tangi area in Cuttack district in the state.

Lightning struck Laxman and Sakar while they were working in their paddy field at Shingarpur village under Baisinga police limits in the afternoon. They were immediately rushed to a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Betnoti in a critical condition. However, the couple was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Chakradhar too sustained critical injuries after he was struck by lightning while working in his farmland at Sahupada under Agarpada police limits in Bhadrak. Amar Sethi, another villager of Sahupada, also sustained injuries in lightning strike.

The locals rescued the injured duo and rushed them to Agarpada CHC. Chakradhar was declared brought dead by the doctor while Amar is being treated at the hospital.

Hemant died at the spot after lightning struck him in Chandbali area of Bhadrak district.

Harihar fell victim to lightning strike while he was working in his paddy field at Odish village under Bhuban police limits amid heavy rain in the afternoon.

Lightning struck Sunakar while he was grazing his cow at Tikara village under Tangi police limits in Cuttack around 4 pm today. His family members rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack city. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.

In a related development, three members of a family were injured in lightning strike in Telkoi area of Keonjhar district. The injured have been identified as Ketaki Mohanta, Triveni Mohanta and Anita Mohanta of Kaliahata village of Keonjhar.

Similarly, at least 15 villagers were injured in lightning strikes at Munupali village under Barpali block in Bargarh district.

The incident took place while the villagers were celebrating a local festival outside the village in the evening.

All the injured were admitted to a local hospital. Four among them were shifted to another hospital at Barpali after their condition deteriorated.