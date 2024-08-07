Berhampur: In a tragic incident, bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a mango tree at Jogiapalli village under Nimakhandi police limits in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The deceased have been identified as Biki Gaud, a 23-year-old tile mason from Jogiapalli, and his lover. The bodies were found hanging by ropes, raising suspicion of suicide.

According to reports, Biki had been missing from his home since Monday night. Yesterday at around noon, locals spotted the hanging bodies and immediately informed the police. Upon arrival, the police started an investigation into the matter.

During the investigation, it was observed that a person was attempting to take a mobile phone from one of the deceased's pockets.

The police are continuing their probe to determine the exact circumstances leading to the deaths.