Bhubaneswar: A couple reportedly jumped into Kathajodi river from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge at Trisulia near Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

The couple identified as Pradyumna Lenka and his wife Barsha Lenka of Banki area in Cuttack district went missing in the river.

They jumped into the river leaving behind their mobiles phones and Aadhaar cards on the bridge. On being informed, Barang police and Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to trace the missing couple.

It is not immediately known why the couple jumped into the river in an attempt to end their lives.

Detailed report awaited.