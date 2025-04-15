Bengaluru: In three separate cases, Bengaluru Police arrested 10 persons, including a foreign national, for drug peddling in the city. Narcotic substances and other materials worth Rs 6.77 crore have also been seized from their possession.

The Anti-Narcotics team arrested one person from Kerala and seized 3.5 kilograms of hydroponic ganja, Rs 26 lakh in cash, and a mobile phone. The police stated that the total estimated value of the seized drugs and other materials is Rs 4.52 crore.

The accused, originally from Kerala, had procured the hydroponic ganja from there and was attempting to distribute it in Bengaluru.

In a separate case, a foreign national was arrested, and the police seized one kilogram of MDMA crystals, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler -- altogether valued at Rs 2 crore.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused, who entered India on a business visa in 2012, was procuring MDMA crystals at a lower price from a contact in Bengaluru. He then allegedly targeted college students and professionals in the city's IT and BT sectors, selling the narcotics at prices of up to Rs 20,000 per gram.

In another case, a police team arrested eight individuals from Kerala in connection with a drug-related case. The police seized 110 grams of MDMA, 10 mobile phones, and one tablet.

Police had gathered intelligence on the eight drug peddlers from Kerala. Based on credible information, authorities learned that drugs were being sold at a lodge in Attur Layout, Yelahanka New Town.

Following this tip-off, a raid was conducted, and eight drug peddlers were arrested. The accused, originally from Kerala, had come to Bengaluru for work, according to police.

To fund a lavish lifestyle, they became involved in drug peddling. They were selling drugs to college students and IT/BT employees. MDMA tablets were being sold for Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 each, police said.

Currently, the accused are in custody and are being intensively interrogated.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand stated on Tuesday that the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the City Crime Branch (CCB) has done commendable work in arresting individuals involved in drug peddling activities in Bengaluru.

Regarding the arrest in the BTM Layout molestation case reported from Sudduguntepalya in Bengaluru, he said, the police, under the leadership of the South East DCP, have successfully apprehended the accused. Interrogation is currently underway, and a detailed investigation is in progress. (IANS)