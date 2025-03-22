Gurugram: The cybercrime unit (south) of the Gurugram Police busted a fake call centre where fraudsters allegedly cheated Canadian nationals in the name of providing technical support by posing as a representative of the Microsoft company, officials said.

According to the police, information regarding a fake call centre running in B-Block Sushant Lok Phase-3, Gurugram, was received on Friday. Taking prompt action on the information, a police team raided the call centre being run in the Sushant Lok area. During the raid, the said call centre was found to be operating in a fake manner and cheating foreign nationals in the name of giving them technical support.

As many as 13 accused, including the team leader of the call centre and two women, were arrested from the call centre. The accused were identified as Vishal Dubey, Shubham Dubey, Harshit Mishra, Ravi Kaushik, Saurabh Tanwar, Akshat Kundu, Ankit Chauhan, Akshay, Prince, Suraj, Devansh, Nishi Shukla, and Diti Shukla.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 318(4), 319 BNS, and the IT Act at Police Station Cyber ​​Crime South, Gurugram.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused Suraj is the team leader of this call centre, and he runs this call centre along with his colleagues on the instructions of his other partner. The employees in the call centre used to get a salary of about Rs 30,000 per month. The suspects disclosed that the alleged centre had been running for the last one month and they duped the foreign citizens in the name of providing customer care service for Microsoft Support.

The accused used to send viruses to the computers of victims through pop-ups, in which their toll-free number is written. When foreign nationals make a call on their toll-free number, the call lands on an application installed on the laptop of their staff. On receiving the call, the agents working inside the call centre lie to the foreign nationals by introducing themselves as representatives of Microsoft and saying that their banking information, phone calls, photos, etc are being leaked and are going to hackers. After this, these people, in the name of solving the problems of the foreign nationals, get remote access to the computer system of the foreign nationals by making them download a screen-sharing application on their computers, police said.

"The accused tells the foreign nationals that their banking data is getting leaked, and to secure it, their agent asks them to transfer the call to their bank representative, and after that, another agent comes on the call and introduces himself as an employee of their bank head office, and on the pretext of checking their account, they charge 300 to 500 dollars and also ask them to buy gift cards of the same amount. Then they ask the foreign nationals for the gift card number and say that the dollars spent on the gift card will be refunded to their bank account. After this, they send the gift card number to another partner, which their partner redeems," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cybercrime)," said.

The police team has recovered 12 laptops and three mobile phones used in this fraud from the possession of the accused. The accused will be presented before the court for further action, he said. (IANS)