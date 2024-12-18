Gurugram: The Cyber Crime teams of the Gurugram Police have arrested 16 criminals who defrauded 6,103 people across India of Rs 71.15 crore. The arrests were made from October 24 to December 13 acting on various complaints, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Dipanshu and Chand Shah, Dheeraj Joshi, Pranav, Ashish, Sahil, Kamlesh Sharma, Vasudev alias Basu Sharma, Chagoram, Gulab Singh, Rohtash Saini, Kartik Saini, Vinod Kumar, Sonu Kumar and Durgesh.

Of the total complaints against the accused, 13 were registered in Haryana, including three in Gurugram. According to the police, after reviewing the data of the seven mobile phones recovered from the accused, it was found that they were involved in frauds of about Rs 71.15 crore and around 6,103 complaints were registered against them across India.

"The accused duped people in the name of investing," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP, said. Diwan said the Gurugram Police cyber crime teams are constantly taking necessary action against cyber criminals. Besides, the Gurugram Police recovered Rs 83.41 crore from 1,658 cyber fraudsters, including 22 bank officials, in just 11 months from January to November 30, this year.

He said that the Gurugram Police were closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter these frauds. "We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details to strangers stalking them online," he added.

"The cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, in the name of investing in the stock market, reducing electricity bills, buying/selling cheap goods online, sextortion through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, posing as a customs officer/police officer, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc," he said. (IANS)