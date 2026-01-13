Bhubaneswar: On charges of attempting to sexually assault a minor girl at her residence in Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police today arrested an air conditioner mechanic.

According to reports, the girl’s family had called the mechanic to repair their air conditioner. When the mechanic, identified as Hijbur Rehman, reached the house, he allegedly found the minor alone at home.

Police said the accused attempted to sexually assault the girl. She managed to escape and later informed her family members about the incident. Following this, a complaint was lodged at the Mahila Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Rehman, a resident of Khordha town, and further investigation is underway.