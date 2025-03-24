Hyderabad: An advocate was murdered in broad daylight in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the New Maruti Nagar colony in the Santosh Nagar area.

The advocate, identified as Errababu Israel, was stabbed to death by a person on a road. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The deceased’s family members alleged that Dastagiri, an electrician, murdered him.

The suspect had a grudge against the lawyer for complaining to police for allegedly harassing a woman.

Dastagiri was working as an electrician in an apartment where Israel had his office. A woman living on rent in the same apartment building had told the lawyer about the harassment.

Israel had lodged a complaint with the police against Dastagiri. Enraged over this, the electrician picked up an argument with the lawyer and stabbed him.

The accused later surrendered before Santosh Nagar Police Station. Police registered a case and launched a probe.

The incident evoked condemnation from various sections of society. They demanded the harshest punishment for the culprit.

Condemning Israel’s murder, lawyers at the Rangareddy district court boycotted their duties. Raising slogans of 'we want justice', the protesting lawyers squatted on the road in LB Nagar and demanded stringent punishment for the guilty.

The lawyers also demanded that the state government pass a legislation for the protection of lawyers. They also declared that none of them would appear in the court on behalf of Dastagiri.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man was found murdered in the Nampally area in the heart of the city.

The body of an unidentified person was found behind the Manoranjan Complex near the Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

Police suspect that the man was bludgeoned to death. The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. (IANS)