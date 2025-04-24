Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Khordha Police uncovered a recruitment scam involving the Agniveer recruitment process and arrested three individuals, including two Navy personnel. The police also frozen multiple bank accounts linked to the case.

Providing details of the case, Khordha SP Sagarika Nath revealed the accused had collected large sums of money from candidates who appeared for the Agniveer recruitment examination in November 2024. The accused allegedly promised to facilitate police verification, procure favourable medical certificates, and ensure final selection in exchange for hefty bribes.

One of the main accused has been identified as Bhooshan, a former Navy personnel and resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Another accused, Satyam Chahar, currently serving in the EAP 5 position at INS Kesari in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, has also been arrested. Chahar is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The third accused, Vinay Kumar Ray, holds the position of MC-at-ARMS-II and is presently posted at INS Chilika, per SP Nath.

The investigation was launched following an information from Lieutenant Commander Adwitiya Singh, Training Correspondence Officer at INS Chilika. A formal police complaint was registered on April 19.

Per the informant, during the induction process for positions including Agniveers (SSR/MR), CG Navik (GD), and Yantriks, several individuals were reportedly extorting money from candidates under the guise of providing unauthorised and illegal assistance.

The accused had created and participated in several social media groups on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. These groups were used to interact with candidates, offering guidance on documentation and claiming to assist with trainee enrollment.

Police sources said the accused targeted candidates actively involved in the recruitment process and defrauded them by promising illicit help in clearing exams and securing selection.

A case has been registered under Case No. 118, Sections 318(4) and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at the Balugaon Police Station.

So far, 12 bank accounts have been frozen and four mobile phones have been seized as part of the ongoing investigation. Per the police, the accused were collecting amounts ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹1.2 lakh from aspirants.

Khordha SP Sagarika Nath further stated, based on intelligence inputs, the involvement of two additional individuals in the recruitment scam has come to light.

Two more locations have also been identified where similar fraudulent activities have taken place. She added further investigation is currently underway.