Gurugram: An air hostess alleged that she was sexually assaulted when she was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram on April 6, police said.

According to the police, the matter came to light on April 13 when she told her husband about the sexual assault after her discharge, and he alerted the police.

Based on the 46-year-old woman's complaint, a case was registered at the Sadar Police Station, and police are investigating the matter.

According to her police complaint, she had come to Gurugram for training on behalf of the company and was staying in a hotel. During this time, her health deteriorated due to a drowning incident, after which she was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

After that, on April 5, her husband admitted her to another hospital in Gurugram for treatment. She was discharged from the hospital on April 13.

"During the treatment, on April 6, she was on a ventilator, during which some staff of the hospital sexually assaulted her. At that time, she was on a ventilator and could not speak and was very scared. She was also unconscious at the time of the incident, and two nurses were also around her," the victim alleged in her complaint.

After being discharged, she told her husband about the sexual assault, and he informed the 112 police and then also complained to the police in front of the legal advisor.

"Following a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered at the Sadar Police Station, Gurugram. A police team was rushed to the hospital to scan the duty chart and analyse the CCTV footage to identify the accused," Gurugram police spokesman Sandeep Kumar said.

The police team has taken further action in the case, and the statement of the accused has been recorded before the magistrate. The police team will soon identify the accused and arrest him accordingly," he said.

The hospital authorities refused to comment on the matter. When the hospital's security staff was contacted, they denied having any knowledge of the incident. (IANS)