Angul: Following the recovery of the body of an 11-year-old girl who had gone missing since yesterday evening, the Angul Police today said the investigation will be carried out from all possible angles.

Speaking to the media, Angul SP Rahul Jain said the body of the minor has been sent for post-mortem. “Based on the autopsy report, the investigation will proceed and the exact cause of death will be ascertained,” he added, stating he himself will supervise the probe.

The SP further informed, based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, unnatural death case no. 14/225 has been registered at the Angul Sadar Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Jasmine Seth, was last seen playing outside her home around 5 PM yesterday. When she did not return, her family members and villagers searched for her late into the night but in vain. An FIR was lodged thereafter.

This morning, the girl’s brother spotted her body near the Bhalukhai canal and alerted family members and villagers. Police, accompanied by a forensic team and a dog squad, soon reached the spot and began a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, enraged locals alleged the girl had been murdered and staged a road blockade on the Angul-Bantala stretch. The agitation was later called off following the intervention of SP Rahul Jain and local MLA Pratap Chandra Pradhan, who assured a fair and thorough probe.