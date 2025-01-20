Burla: The Bargarh Police arrested three persons on charges of helping a youth in attacking a woman who was rescued from Kurla forest in a critical condition. The report of VIMSAR where the injured woman is undergoing treatment ruled out sexual assault angle in the case.

Sarjan Danasana, Prahallad Das and JayaKrushna Danasana were arrested for assisting the main accused in the case. The trio have been forwarded to the court.

Police sources said the main accused in the case is yet to be nabbed.

A team of Specialist Doctors of VIMSAR is treating the woman. One of the Doctors said the victim was not raped as no injury marks on her private part were spotted. The Doctor added the woman’s health condition has improved a lot and she will be discharged from the hospital soon.

The woman was rescued from the Kurla forest with blood stains and multiple injuries on January 14. She left the house to watch the famous Bargarh Dhanu Jatra on January 12 evening.