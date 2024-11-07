New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Delhi Police has arrested three persons for allegedly raping a woman from Odisha and then abandoning her in Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said the arrested persons have been identified as Prabhu Mahto - an auto rickshaw driver, Parmod Babu, and Mohammad Shamsul.

In the early hours of October 11, the police received a call about a woman, who was bleeding, lying on the roadside in the Sarai Kale Khan area. The police took the woman to hospital where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault.

A police officer said the victim woman is still under treatment at AIIMS.

A police statement said the culprits were identified and arrested using CCTV analysis. One of the accused was showed along with the victim near the Old Delhi Railway station on October 10.

During the analysis of footage from about 700 cameras, auto driver Prabhu Mahto was identified and arrested on October 30. Parmod Babu, a shopkeeper, and Mohammad Shamsul, a roadside beggar, were also arrested.

Parmod and Shamsul told police that they both conspired to sexually assault the woman when they found her sitting alone, reported IANS.

They forcefully took the girl to a deserted area and sexually assaulted her, with auto driver Prabhu joining them in the offence.

After the sexual assault, the auto driver forced the woman into his vehicle and again raped her, before dumping her near Sarai Kale Khan, the police said.

During the investigation, the police found that the woman had come to Delhi from Odisha a year ago in search of a job, but she had not informed her family about her decision.

Two months ago, her parents had come to the city to take her back, but she refused to accompany them.

Since last month, she had lost contact with her family as her phone was stolen, police said.

After running out of money, as the woman had no place to stay, she had been living on the streets when the incident took place in October. She had also been sleeping near an ATM and at a railway station. (With Agency Inputs)